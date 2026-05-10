KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 11, 2026

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools open 90 minutes later than normal.

The Hydro Panel Facility in the Industrial Park is open today for free drinking water. Warm Springs community members can stop by between 8am and 5pm to fill their containers.

The Timber Committee is scheduled to meet this morning from 8:30-noon at the Forestry Admin Office and the Land Use Planning Committee from 2-4:30 in conference room 3 at the Tribal Admin. Both committees meet twice monthly on the 2nd and 4th Mondays.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am. The Adolescent A&D Education Court Program meets from 4-5pm. Contact the BHC Center for more information.

The Warm Springs Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays 12:30-4pm at the Presbyterian Church. Food is available first come first serve. This is drug and alcohol-free zone.

On the Madras High School Sports Schedule today, baseball travels to Estacada, softball hosts Estacada, and boys golf competes in the district meet.

OSU Extension in Warm Springs is hosting a steam juicing & canning food preservation class on May 13th at 1. Today is the last day to reserve a space. Call 541-553-3238.

Tai Chi Class at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center is today from 5:30-6:30 in the aerobics room. It is open to all.

District meetings have been scheduled for this week. There is a Seekseequa District Meeting regarding solar projects this evening at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. There will be a Simnasho District Meeting on Tuesday (May 12) to discuss the chieftainship at the Simnasho Longhouse. And Wednesday (May 13) is an Agency District Meeting at the Agency Longhouse. On the agenda – economic development, fee lands & trust properties, and Ordinance 94. Dinners are at 6 and meetings to follow at 7. Wednesday, May 13th. A General Council Meeting has been set for Tuesday, May 26th.

A Jefferson County Commissioner Candidate Forum will be hosted by the Madras Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce today at 6:30pm at the Camp Sherman Community Hall.

The Alzheimer’s Association is bringing a community conference to Warm Springs on Wednesday, May 13th. It will be held from 10-2 in the old school cafeteria. Everyone is welcome to sign up to attend and learn the latest in Alzheimer’s research, practical tips for keeping your brain & body healthy, and a community resource listening session. It’s free to attend but you do need to register either on the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900 or online at ALZ.org/CRF.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a Youth Job & Program Fair on Friday, May 15th from 10-6 at the Wyam Youth Center. It will provide summer job, internship and educational opportunities for Warm Springs youth ages 14-24 this summer.

High Lookee Lodge is looking for photos to be displayed in the Hospice Room that bring the beauty of our lands, waters, people and place to the space. 10 photos will be selected and the artists given small payments. Each image will be transferred to a canvas and the original returned. You can bring a photo to High Lookee Lodge or email a digital copy to Fay.Hurtado@wstribes.org. For more information call 541-553-1182. The deadline for submissions is May 30th.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow is June 26-28 in Warm Springs. For powwow info contact Robinson Mitchell 541-325-2968 and vending questions go to Sharon Katchia 541-295-6046. The weekend also includes a traditional dress parade (Ramona Greene-Baez 541-460-0077), stick game tournament (Vanessa Knight-Crane 541-460-0105), rodeo (Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association Facebook page), softball tournament (541-777-7172) and endurance race (Ricky Graybael 541-675-5593).