KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 10, 2026

A Wellness of Warm Springs event will take place today at the Simnasho Long House following 10am Sunday Washut Services. At noon there will be a Mother’s Day BBQ dinner served. Folks can make a Fresh Flower Corsage, hear from guest speaker Torrie Eaglespeaker from OHSU, and there will be a Mother’s Day gifting table at this event to honor Moms, Aunties, Kathlas & Ullas.

The Madras High School Theatre Department presents “These Shining Lives” with several performances at the Performing Arts Center. They are set for today at 2pm, May 15th at 7pm and May 16th at 2. General admission tickets are $12 at the door and it’s $8 for seniors, students and veterans.

Tai Chi Class at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center is Monday, May 11th from 5:30-6:30 in the aerobics room. It is open to all.

OSU Extension in Warm Springs is hosting a steam juicing & canning food preservation class on May 13th at 1. Reservations are being taken up to May 11th or until the class is full. Call 541-553-3238.

District and General Council meetings have been scheduled for this month. There is a Seekseequa District Meeting on Monday, May 11th, Simnasho District Meeting on Tuesday, May 12th and Agency District Meeting Wednesday, May 13th. A General Council Meeting has been set for Tuesday, May 26th.

The Warm Springs Senior Center will be closed on Tuesday & Friday this week. Staff will be providing transportation for the elders attending a conference in Fort Hall, Idaho.

The Alzheimer’s Association is bringing a community conference to Warm Springs on Wednesday, May 13th. It will be held from 10-2 in the old school cafeteria. Everyone is welcome to sign up to attend and learn the latest in Alzheimer’s research, practical tips for keeping your brain & body healthy, and a community resource listening session. It’s free to attend but you do need to register either on the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900 or online at ALZ.org/CRF.

Community members are invited to share their thoughts about water in Warm Springs and to learn about a water quality testing study led by OHSU’s Community Outreach and Engagement team. The event will be Thursday, May 14th from 5-7pm at the Old School Cafeteria. Dinner will be provided. There will be a raffle and activities for children. Families are welcome.

The annual Central Oregon Community College Salmon Bake is set for Saturday, May 16th from 11am to 3pm at the newly expanded Madras campus. The free event will feature food, music, dance, vendor booths and a silent auction. All donations and auction proceeds go to support the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program.

A Pre-employment Student Summer Workshop opportunity is coming up Saturday, May 16th starting at 9am. This is for students aged 14-24 who want to work through the Work Education Development Department this summer. All students are required to complete a workshop. It will be held at the Education Building in the 2nd floor computer lab.

The Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is taking sign-ups now for a presentation titled “Building Belonging: The Science of Connecting in a Lonely World. It will be held Wednesday, June 3rd 11am to 2pm at the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided. To sign-up, contact LeMinnie Smith at the Prevention Team office.

High Desert ESD STEM Hub and COCC will host a STEM Camp June 22-25 9:30-2 each day at the COCC Bend & Madras campuses. It is open to current 6th and 7th graders and transportation is provided to/from Warm Springs each day is provided. It’s free to students in Jefferson County & Culver. Questions: Contact Lisa Meredith, lisa.meredith@hdesd.org or (541) 693-5681. To register: https://tinyurl.com/5eaf6e9m

Madras high school student athlete and Warm Springs Tribal Member Matthew Suppah-Scott has been selected as a player for the 75th Annual Shriners’ Hospital East-West All Star Football game to be played July 25th at Baker City High School. Matthew is looking for sponsors. For more information you can contact his father Rodney Scott at rscott@509j.net or 541-508-6467.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion, the old school cafeteria or Family Resource Center conference room, you can check availability by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center 541-553-1078. Facility Use Application