KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 14, 2026

Medical Teams International will have a free urgent dental care mobile clinic for people 18 and older without access to dental insurance today. They can provide dental x-rays, cavity fillings & tooth extractions. It is from 9am to 2pm at the Campus Pavilion. Walk-up appointments are accepted and space is limited.

ECE is having a Fun Run today.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open 10am to 1pm today. It’s located on the Culver Highway.

The Life Raft Food Pantry in Maupin is open Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM. The Dufur School Pantry is open to students and community members Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm. And the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

At the Senior Center – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after. The Senior Center will be closed tomorrow (May 15). Staff will be providing transportation for the elders attending a conference in Fort Hall, Idaho.

Thursday groups at Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30pm. Dr. Tam’s group is open to the public.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a Youth Job & Program Fair tomorrow (May 15) from 1-8pm at the Wyam Youth Center. It will provide summer job, internship and educational opportunities for Warm Springs youth ages 14-24 this summer.

Community members are invited to share their thoughts about water in Warm Springs and to learn about a water quality testing study led by OHSU’s Community Outreach and Engagement team. The event is this evening from 5-7 at the Old School Cafeteria. Dinner will be provided. There will be a raffle and activities for children. Families are welcome.

The Madras High School Theatre Department will present the final performances of “These Shining Lives” at Performing Arts Center. They will be Friday (May 15) at 7pm and Saturday (May 16) at 2pm. General admission tickets are $12 at the door and it’s $8 for seniors, students and veterans.

A Pre-employment Student Summer Workshop opportunity is coming up this Saturday (May 16) starting at 9am. This is for students aged 14-24 who want to work through the Work Education Development Department this summer. All students are required to complete a workshop. It will be held at the Education Building in the 2nd floor computer lab.

Nature Kids outings for kids and families to explore the wonders of the natural world at a local park are offered on the third Saturday of the month through October at Sahalee Park in Madras. Each outing includes a hands-on activity. The next outing is this Saturday (May 16) 10:30-noon. The theme is Pollinator Power! All Nature Kids are free and ideal for families with kids ages 5-10. Registration is helpful but not required. Visit DeschutesLandTrust.org to learn more.

The annual Central Oregon Community College Salmon Bake is set Saturday (May 16) from 11am to 3pm at the Madras campus. The free event will feature food, music, dance, vendor booths and a silent auction. All donations and auction proceeds go to support the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program.

The Recreation Department presents the Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Pageant on Wednesday, May 20th at the Community Center. A light dinner will be provided in the social hall at 5pm, and the pageant will follow at 6pm in the gym.

The Willie “Stax” Memorial men’s and Women’s Open Basketball Tournament is May 22nd thru the 24th. To learn more – contact Andy Stacona at 541-630-1794.

The 5th Annual “Honoring All Head Start to College Graduates” Warm Springs Community Parade will be on Sunday, June 7th starting at 11am. It will start at the old elementary and end at the Community Center. Show your support by lining the parade route to cheer on the graduates. Decorations will be provided for those who need them. Gas cards will be given to the first 20 vehicles

Madras high school student athlete and Warm Springs Tribal Member Matthew Suppah-Scott has been selected as a player for the 75th Annual Shriners’ Hospital East-West All Star Football game to be played July 25th at Baker City High School. Matthew is looking for sponsors. For more information you can contact his father Rodney Scott at rscott@509j.net or 541-508-6467.