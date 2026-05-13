KWSO News 05/13/26

COCC’s 2026 Salmon Bake at Madras Campus

The annual Salmon Bake from Central Oregon Community College’s First Nations Student Union is coming to Madras Oregon this upcoming Saturday, May 16th.

Jeremiah Rector is the Native American Student Program Coordinator and he shares more about this annual event….

Again, the salmon bake is from 11 AM – 3 PM at the COCC Madras Campus on Saturday, May 16th. It is completely free and open to the public and includes a wealth of vendor booths, a silent auction, and more.

If you want to learn more about the event, you can contact Jeremiah Rector at 541-318-3782 or his email at jrector@cocc.edu

Warm Springs Tribal Chieftainship Transition Discussion

The Simnasho District met last night to address the Warm Springs chieftainship.

District Representative Carlos Calica confirmed that after a period of discussion involving district elders and members, Rafael Queahpama has accepted the call to serve as Warm Springs Chief.

The roots of this transition stretch back a decade. In 2016, Queahpama was first crowned with a bonnet as Sub-Chief, Calica said, and Atwai Chief Heath spoke during his final term in the Tribal Council Chambers and again in Simnasho, signing the eventual passing of the chieftainship.

While an official date for the swearing-in ceremony has not yet been set, Calica says it will be scheduled.

KWSO Weather

Afternoon: Sunny with a high near the 60s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low around the 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a high near the 70s.