KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 7, 2026

Funeral Arrangements for Marlen Miller – Today (May 7) Services will begin at 9am at the Agency Longhouse before they leave to the Simnasho Cemetery for burial. A giveaway will follow.

The Senior Center is closed today. There will be no senior exercise class.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open 10am to 1pm today. It’s located on the Culver Highway.

The Life Raft Food Pantry located in Maupin is open Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM. The Dufur School Pantry is open to students and community members Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm in the Home Ec Room. And the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry on Emigrant Street in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

Thursday groups at Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30pm. Dr. Tam’s group is open to the public.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles have a Track Meet at Crook County High School at 4:00.

On the Madras High School Sports Schedule today, baseball hosts Estacada and softball travels to Estacada at 4:30 PM.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is having an art show today in the cafeteria from 5-6pm. Stop by to view all of the students’ creations.

Art Adventure Gallery is having a special 40 Year Celebration & All Jefferson County Show. The exhibit marks 40 years since they first opened their doors. There’s an opening reception today from 4:30-7pm that will include an ice cream social. The first 40 served will receive a commemorative ceramic bowl. The gallery is located at 185 SE 5th Street in Madras. Its regular hours are Monday through Friday 12-4, and Saturday 12-5.

The Recreation Department’s annual spring yard sale is tomorrow (May 8) from 8:30-3 on the front lawn of the Community Wellness Center. Call the office to reserve a table.

Warm Springs Honor Seniors Day is tomorrow (May 8) beginning at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. This year’s theme is “Rockin’ the Ages.” The event will have a salmon bake, door prizes & raffles, games & contests, including a costume contest for you seniors who show up dressed in your favorite rock n roll era.

The Madras High School Theatre Department presents “These Shining Lives” with several performances at the Performing Arts Center. They are set for this Friday & Saturday (May 8-9 and May 15th at 7pm. There are matinee performances this Saturday & Sunday (May 8-9) and May 16th at 2pm. General admission tickets are $12 at the door and it’s $8 for seniors, students and veterans.

Pre-employment Student Summer Workshops have been scheduled for Saturday, May 9th and Saturday, May 16th starting at 9am. These are for students aged 14-24 who want to work through the Work Education Development Department this summer. All students are required to complete a workshop. They are being held at the Education Building in the 2nd floor computer lab.

This Saturday (May 9) Warm Springs Tribal Member Theo Perez is having a grand opening and ribbon cutting for his shop Theo’s Longhouse Strong Coffee, Spirit of the Brew in Madras. It will start at 11am and is located at 35 NW Cherry Lane, Suite 101 across Highway 26 from the travel plaza in the Eagle Ridge Industrial Space.

OSU Extension in Warm Springs is hosting a steam juicing & canning food preservation class on May 13th at 1. Reservations are being taken up to May 11th or until the class is full. Call 541-553-3238.

A Madras Community Wide Yard Sale will be held May 15th thru the 17th 8am – 6pm. To register your address for this event you can sign up at Madras Chamber dot Com under the Events Tab – Event Sign up. Deadline to register is May 8th. The address guide will be available May 13th.

All Warm Springs residents are welcome to a free Wellness & Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, May 9th, from 2 to 4PM at Fire & Safety on campus. Free dog and cat services include vaccinations, parasite, flea, and tick prevention, treatment for minor wounds, and nail trims! No appointments are needed. But pre-registration is available – Warm Springs Vaccine Clinic Registration* – Saturday, May 9, 2026 from 2pm – 4pm

Nature Kids outings for kids and families explore the wonders of the natural world at a local park. Each outing includes a hands-on activity. Nature Kids is offered on the third Saturday of the month through October at Sahalee Park in Madras. The next outing is Saturday, May 16th 10:30-noon. The theme is Pollinator Power! All Nature Kids are free and ideal for families with kids ages 5-10. Registration is helpful but not required. Visit DeschutesLandTrust.org to learn more.