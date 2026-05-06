Cascades East Transit – New Route 21

Warm Springs has expanded transportation options with the launch of the new rural Route 21.

This route addresses previous limitations where transit service was restricted to the agency area and Madras, failing to reach outlying communities.

This new route connects Warm Springs with Kah-Nee-Ta and Simnasho, providing residents with crucial access to jobs, healthcare, and essential services.

The bus, part of a pilot program that tribal leaders hope will become a long-term community resource, runs Tuesdays through Fridays. Departures to Kah-Nee-Ta and Simnasho are available three times a day from the Warm Springs market stop at 6:28 AM, 10:23 AM, and 2:53 PM.

The service has already started, with CET driver Chris Urbilla answering questions for passengers like Deborah Thorton and Patricia Morris when the bus arrived at Kah-Nee-Ta resort yesterday morning.