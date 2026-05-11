KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 12, 2026

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed today and Friday this week. Staff will be providing transportation for the elders attending a conference in Fort Hall, Idaho.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles have their District Track Meet at Sisters starting this morning at 9.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda – at 10am USACE Cascade Transmission Line Project.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank, located at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park, is open 10 until 1 today.

The Madras Community Food Pantry at 370 SW Culver Highway is open 10-1 today.

Every Tuesday at Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center there are several groups open to the public. A&D Education with Frank Smith is at 10am in the Conference Room, Building Relationships Group meets at 3pm and Wellbriety Book Study at 4. Adult A&D Education and the Youth Wellbriety Court Program are Tuesday afternoons and open to current clients.

Medical Teams International will have free urgent dental care mobile clinics for people 18 and older without access to dental insurance this week. They will provide dental x-rays, cavity fillings & tooth extractions. Dental clinics will be today 11am to 4pm at the old school cafeteria, Wednesday (May 13) 9am to 2pm at the Madras Shelter and Thursday (May 14) 9am to 2pm at the Campus Pavilion. Walk-up appointments are accepted and space is limited.

Warm Springs Community Health Program has a hand sewing circle that meets every Tuesday at noon in the I H S atrium. Lunch and supplies are provided for participants. For more info contact Charlene 541-553-2352 or Charlene.Moody@wstribes.org.

The Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras will serve lunch today for folks 60 & older.

SriPonya Collective presents the Brothers & Sisters in Progress Steps to Freedom Re-entry group Tuesdays from 5:30-7pm at the Jefferson County Library in Madras. It’s a peer-led weekly support group where people returning from prison build a healthy support system. There is also a Zoom option to attend. Every 2nd Tuesday the group meets virtually only. For more information contact Antonio@SriPonya.org or 541-777-4028.

District meetings continue tonight with the Simnasho District Meeting to discuss the chieftainship at the Simnasho Longhouse. Tomorrow (May 13) is an Agency District Meeting at the Agency Longhouse. On the agenda – economic development, fee lands & trust properties, and Ordinance 94. Dinners are at 6 and meetings will follow at 7. A General Council Meeting has been set for Tuesday, May 26th for updates from the Secretary-Treasurer, Chief Operations Officer and Solar Projects.

The Alzheimer’s Association is bringing a community conference to Warm Springs tomorrow (May 13). It will be held from 10-2 in the old school cafeteria. Everyone is welcome to sign up to attend and learn the latest in Alzheimer’s research, practical tips for keeping your brain & body healthy, and a community resource listening session. It’s free to attend but you do need to register either on the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900 or online at ALZ.org/CRF.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union will meet tomorrow during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s Class, room 17. All students are welcome.

Community members are invited to share their thoughts about water in Warm Springs and to learn about a water quality testing study led by OHSU’s Community Outreach and Engagement team. The event will be Thursday, May 14th from 5-7pm at the Old School Cafeteria. Dinner will be provided. There will be a raffle and activities for children. Families are welcome.

A Pre-employment Student Summer Workshop opportunity is coming up Saturday, May 16th starting at 9am. This is for students aged 14-24 who want to work through the Work Education Development Department this summer. All students are required to complete a workshop. It will be held at the Education Building in the 2nd floor computer lab.

The annual Central Oregon Community College Salmon Bake is set for Saturday, May 16th from 11am to 3pm at the newly expanded Madras campus. The free event will feature food, music, dance, vendor booths and a silent auction. All donations and auction proceeds go to support the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program.

Tuesday, May 19th is a Primary Election Day in Oregon. Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on or before Election Day & received by mail within 7 days of Election Day. Jefferson County 24 Hour Drop Sites are located at: Metolius City Hall, Culver City Hall, in Madras – Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, Crooked River Ranch – near the tennis courts, Warm Springs – on Wasco Street and Camp Sherman – at the Black Butte School. In Wasco County 24 hour Drop Sites are at: Wasco County 3rd St Building, The Wasco County Courthouse, Dufur City Hall, Maupin Civic Center, Mosier City Hall and in Simnasho – at Three Warriors Market. Remember to sign your return envelope. A ballot will not be counted unless the return envelope is signed and the signature matches the signature of the voter registration record.

KWSO’s Thursday Market will be back at the Campus Pavilion on Thursdays from 10:30am until 2pm starting June 18th and going through September 10th. This is a chance for community engagement for programs and organizations plus a small business opportunity for local vendors. If you are interested in learning more about setting up for the summer or just one time – email sue.matters@wstribes.org.