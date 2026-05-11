KWSO News 05/11/26

Director of Oregon State Education Meet & Greet

The Education Department will be having a Meet & Greet with Dr. Williams, the Director of Oregon State Education and Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction.

That’ll be May 19th from 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM at the Community Center Social Hall.

Williams brings 30 years of experience as a teacher and a public school administrator, working in school districts of all sizes. She is the first Black Woman in Oregon history to be appointed to the role.

Again, she will be at the Community Center Social Hall for a Meet & Greet from 5:30 – 8:30 PM on May 19th.

Mobile Dental Clinics This Week

Medical Teams International is doing their free mobile dental clinics again this month. They are hosed by Medical Teams in collaboration with WS Manager Care.

They are set for three different days: Tuesday May 12th from 11:00 AM – 4 PM at the Warm Springs Old Cafeteria; Wednesday May 13th from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the JCFBN (Jefferson County Faith Based Network) Madras Shelter; and Thursday May 14th from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Warm Springs Pavilion.

May 12th at the Old School Cafeteria, they are providing dental extractions, dental fillings, and no appointment is necessary.

May 13th at the JCFBN Madras Shelter, they provide free urgent dental clinics that include medical screenings to people 18 and older without medical insurance, and offer dental x-rays, cavity fillings, and tooth extractions. They do remind that there is limited space, so walk up appointments begin at 9:00 AM.

May 14th at the Warm Springs Pavilion, they will provide dental fillings and extractions. No appointments are necessary.

Theo’s Longhouse Strong Coffee Grand Opening

A new hub for coffee lovers has arrived in Madras. Theo’s Longhouse Strong Coffee held its warehouse grand opening this past Saturday, featuring performances by Native American drummers.

Founder Theo Perez created the company to support the Warm Springs Reservation longhouse. After years of building the business from a small-scale start, Perez finds the expansion remarkable.

“It started so small and so tiny and so many people calling me crazy for so long. And then when we finally opened the doors, it’s like, ‘we did it,'” Perez stated. “It wasn’t just me. It was like the entire community coming together and making something big happen.”

The warehouse shop is available for bean purchases on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

KWSO Weather

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low around the 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a high near the 90s.