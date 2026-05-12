KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 13, 2026

The Warm Springs Vital Stats office in the Tribal Administration Building is closed on Wednesdays to allow staff to address a backlog of work. This schedule will remain in effect through July 8th. The best way to contact Vital Stats is to stop by (except on Wednesday) or email vitalstats@wstribes.org.

Medical Teams International will have free urgent dental care mobile clinics for people 18 and older without access to dental insurance today and tomorrow. They will provide dental x-rays, cavity fillings & tooth extractions. Dental clinics will be today from 9am to 2pm at the Madras Shelter and Thursday (May 14) 9am to 2pm at the Campus Pavilion. Walk-up appointments are accepted and space is limited.

Today at the Behavioral Health Center, Parenting Class meets at 11am, Adult Anger Management Group is at 3 and Men’s Focus Group is at 4. These are for current BHC clients. There’s also an A&D Education Group with Frank Smith at the old school cafeteria at 10 this morning and that is open to all.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Warm Springs Senior Center dining area. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal. Today they are serving chicken enchiladas, brown rice, vegetarian beans, green salad & jello with fruit.

Seniors age 60 and older can get free meals Wednesdays at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union will meet today during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s Class, room 17. All students are welcome.

Social Dance Classes are held Wednesdays from 3:30-5pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room. Classes are open to all ages, and no sign-up is required. If you have questions, contact Deanie Johnson at Culture & Heritage.

On the Madras High School Sports Schedule today, track and field competes at JV Districts, baseball hosts Gladstone, and softball travels to Gladstone.

Today is the Free Food Market at the Madras Community Food Pantry, located at 370 SW Culver Highway. Signups will begin at 4 and doors open at 4:30

There is an Agency District Meeting this evening at the Agency Longhouse. On the agenda – economic development, fee lands & trust properties, and Enrollment Ordinance 94. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting will follow at 7. A General Council Meeting has been set for Tuesday, May 26th for updates from the Secretary-Treasurer, Chief Operations Officer and Solar Projects.

Community members are invited to share their thoughts about water in Warm Springs and to learn about a water quality testing study led by OHSU’s Community Outreach and Engagement team. The event will be Thursday, May 14th from 5-7pm at the Old School Cafeteria. Dinner will be provided. There will be a raffle and activities for children. Families are welcome.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a Youth Job & Program Fair on Friday, May 15th from 10-6 at the Wyam Youth Center. It will provide summer job, internship and educational opportunities for Warm Springs youth ages 14-24 this summer.

QPR Suicide Prevention & Education is a free training open to community members that help you to recognize the warning signs and how you can help. The training is on Tuesday, May 26th from 6-7:30pm. Register at the Warm Springs Prevention/Lines for Life office or email RosannaJ@linesforlife.org or Andy.Leonard@wstribes.org.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort is on Sunday, May 31st. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Included in your day pass is – use of all 7 pools and cold tubs, mini golf, pickleball, basketball, bocce ball, spike ball, 4-square volleyball and interactive video games. Tribal Member discounts and amenities for day and twilight passes, cabana rentals, Spa Wanapine, overnight lodging, the Tribal Picnic Pavilions and Tribal Bathhouse. Call 541-553-1112 for more information.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will be back in Warm Springs providing legal assistance for qualifying Tribal Members from 9am to Noon on June 1st at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. They can help with will drafting, estate planning, expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence and public benefits. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are also welcome, but you may need to wait.