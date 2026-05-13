Madras Community Yard Sales This Weekend

Bargain hunters in Jefferson County are checking their maps and clearing out their trunks this week as the Madras Community Wide Yard Sales return this Friday through Sunday, May 15th through the 17th. Sales are scheduled to run daily between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

To help you navigate the dozens of stops, the Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce has published an official yard sale guide. The guide features a comprehensive list of addresses, along with specific days and times for each sale. You can find the full list HERE.

If you’re planning to head out, the weather outlook is looking favorable for browsing. We are expecting a shift to cooler temperatures compared to recent weeks, but the forecast currently shows no rain or significant wind through the weekend. But you should keep an eye on the forecast because with Central Oregon weather – you just never know.