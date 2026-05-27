KWSO Calendar for Wed, May 27, 2026

The Warm Springs Vital Stats office in the Tribal Administration Building is closed on Wednesdays to allow staff to address a backlog of work. This schedule will remain in effect through July 8th. The best way to contact Vital Stats is to stop by (except on Wednesday) or email vitalstats@wstribes.org.

Medical Teams International will have a free urgent dental clinic in Madras today for people 18 and older without access to dental insurance. It will be from 8am to noon at the Madras Adventist Church, 51 SE Buff Street.

On today’s Tribal Council Agenda, this morning – Warm Springs Power Pathways Project. This afternoon – Data Center Campus.

Warm Springs Housing is inviting the community to a ribbon cutting for the Kalama Lane Housing Project today from 11-1:30. It’s located near Elk & Deer Loops in the Tenino Apartments area. You can tour one of the new homes. Cake and light snacks will be provided.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Warm Springs Senior Center dining area. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal. Today they are serving baked salmon, brown rice pilaf, mixed veggies & fresh fruit.

Seniors age 60 and older can get free meals Wednesdays at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union will meet today during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s Class, room 17. All students are welcome.

The Water Control Board meets today from 1:30 until 4 in Conference Room #3 at the Tribal Administration Building. It meets monthly on the 4th Wednesday.

Social Dance Classes are held Wednesdays from 3:30-5pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room. Classes are open to all ages, and no sign-up is required. If you have questions, contact Deanie Johnson at Culture & Heritage.

Today is the Free Food Market at the Madras Community Food Pantry, located at 370 SW Culver Highway. Signups will begin at 4 and doors open at 4:30

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs offers an A&D Education Group every Wednesday morning at 10 that is open to anyone. Classes for current BHC clients on Wednesdays are Parenting at 11am, Adult Anger Management at 3 and a Men’s Focus Group at 4. Contact the BHC office for more information.

The Native Language Knowledge Bowl at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is tomorrow (May 28). Middle school students will go first from 8:45-11:50am. Elementary students are from noon until 2:30. Families and community members are welcome.

Papalaxsimisha’s Reproductive Health Team is hosting The Season of Womanhood Elders Brunch for grandmas tomorrow (May 28) from 9am to 2pm in the Youth Center gym. They will have food, games, gifts, prizes and conversations.

Join OPB producer Jessie Sears for a special screening and celebration of the film “First Descent: Kayaking the Klamath” on Friday, May 29th at the Madras Performing Arts Center. The film follows a group of 28 Indigenous kayakers who paddled the entire 300-mile Klamath River to become the first to descend the free-flowing river after the removal of four dams. A conversation will follow. Snacks will be provided by OPB from Twisted Teepee. Doors will open at 4 and the program starts at 6. Tickets are free but required – register at OPB-dot-org-slash-Madras-PAC opb.org/madraspac.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will be back in Warm Springs providing legal assistance for qualifying Tribal Members from 9am to Noon on June 1st at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. They can help with will drafting, estate planning, expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence and public benefits. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are also welcome but you may need to wait.

The Warm Springs WIC program received a Farm Direct grant to provide more than a hundred participants with $28 in family vouchers. This is in addition to benefits and will not affect current benefits being received. You must be a current WIC participant to be eligible. Farm Direct vouchers can be used to buy fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs from a participating farmers market or farm stand June 1st through November 30th. Vouchers are limited and issued on a first-come first-served basis and will be issued in June at the Warm Springs WIC Office. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs WIC Program is an equal opportunity provider.