Be Water Wise Warm Springs

With much of Oregon facing drought this summer, the Oregon Water Resources Department encourages every Oregonian to do their part to conserve and make the most of the water they use.
Some simple ways to help:
- Measure your sprinkler use:Many people overwater. Learn how you can easily see how much water your sprinkler uses.
- Check your toilet for leaks: Toilet leakscan waste hundreds of gallons of water a month.
- Water deeply twice a week instead of daily:This helps root growth and gives plants the water they need to thrive without overwatering.
- Install water-efficient aerators:Aerators cost about five dollars and are easy to install on home faucets.
- Water when it’s cool:Early morning or late evening watering minimizes evaporation.
- Watch for outdoor leaks: Make sure your watering system is ready for its summer workout by maintaining your sprinkler systemand tightening hose connections so they’re drip-free.
- Add mulch and compost: Adding a layer to garden beds helps soil hold moisture longer.
- Save water in the bathroom: WaterSense fixturesuse at least 20% less water.
- Adjust how much you water throughout the season:The amount of water plants need changes with weather conditions.