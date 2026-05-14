KWSO News 05/14/26

MHS Theatre Production Presents “These Shining Lives”

Community members have two final opportunities this weekend to see the Madras High School production of These Shining Lives, detailing the tragic true story of the “Radium Girls.”

The play, overseen by Jefferson County School District Director of Performing Arts Shannon Ahern, chronicles the lives of young women in the 1920s and 30s who were employed by the Radium Dial Company.

Hired to paint watch faces with glow-in-the-dark radium-based paint, these women were encouraged to “point” their brushes with their lips, leading to the ingestion of the highly toxic radioactive element.

Despite radium being marketed as a “cure-all” at the time, the workers eventually suffered from radium poisoning and various cancers. Their legal battle against the company became a cornerstone for modern workers’ rights and safety protections.

Director Shannon Ahern praised the student actors, noting, “The kids are doing spectacular… I’m just blown away by the stuff they’re doing up there.”

The final performances are scheduled for Friday May 15th at 7 PM and Saturday May 16th at 2 PM at the Madras Performing Arts Center. The community is encouraged to attend and support the local arts while learning about this significant chapter in history.

Klamath River Documentary Screening

Community members are invited to a special screening of the documentary film “First Descent: Kayaking the Klamath” on May 29th at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

The event, hosted by OPB producer Jessie Sears, celebrates a historic journey following the removal of four dams along the Klamath River.

The film chronicles the expedition of 28 Indigenous kayakers who paddled the entire 300-mile stretch of the now free-flowing river. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the history of the region and the restoration of the waterway.

Following the screening, attendees can participate in a conversation about the film and the river’s history while enjoying snacks provided by OPB from Twisted Teepee.

Doors for the event will open at 4 PM, with the main program scheduled to begin at 6 PM. The screening is part of a statewide series of community events organized by OPB throughout the year. While the event is located at 412 SE Buff St. and tickets are free, organizers note that registration is required in advance.

Register online at opb.org/madraspac

KWSO Weather

Afternoon: Sunny with a high near the 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low around the 40s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with a high near the upper 60s.