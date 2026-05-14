KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 15, 2026

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed today. Staff will be providing transportation for the elders attending a conference in Fort Hall, Idaho.

Madras Community Wide Yard Sales are happening today through Sunday.

The Food Bank at the Warm Springs Commodities warehouse is open today from 10am to 1pm.

Every Friday, Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center has a Relapse Prevention Group for current clients at 11am. In the afternoon, Art + Emotion Group with Dr. Largent is from 3-4pm and Wellbriety Group Therapy is from 4-5pm. These afternoon groups are open to the public.

Free meals for seniors 60 and older are served every Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at the Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison St in Madras from 12-1.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a Youth Job & Program Fair today from 1-8pm at the Wyam Youth Center. It will provide summer job, internship and educational opportunities for Warm Springs youth ages 14-24 this summer.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry is open to all on Fridays from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Ave. You do need to bring your own bags.

On the Madras High School Sports Schedule today, baseball travels to The Dalles and softball hosts The Dalles for Senior Night.

The final performances of Madras High School Theatre’s “These Shining Lives” are this evening at 7 and tomorrow (May 16) at 2 at the Performing Arts Center. They are set for May 8th, 9th & 15th at 7pm and May 9th, 10th & 16th at 2pm. General admission tickets are $12 at the door and it’s $8 for seniors, students and veterans.

A Pre-employment Student Summer Workshop opportunity is coming up tomorrow (May 16) starting at 9am. This is for students aged 14-24 who want to work through the Work Education Development Department this summer. All students are required to complete a workshop. It will be held at the Education Building in the 2nd floor computer lab.

Nature Kids outings are for kids and families to explore the wonders of the natural world at a local park. Each outing includes a hands-on activity. Nature Kids is offered on the third Saturday of the month through October at Sahalee Park in Madras. The next outing is this Saturday (May 16) 10:30-noon. The theme is Pollinator Power! All Nature Kids are free and ideal for families with kids ages 5-10. Registration is helpful but not required. Visit DeschutesLandTrust.org to learn more.

The annual Central Oregon Community College Salmon Bake is tomorrow (May 16) from 11am to 3pm at the Madras campus. The free event will feature food, music, dance, vendor booths and a silent auction. All donations and auction proceeds go to support the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program.

Tuesday, May 19th is Primary Election Day in Oregon. Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on or before Election Day & received by mail within 7 days of Election Day. For Jefferson County Nonpartisan Offices on the ballot are Jefferson County Commissioner, Positions 1 & 2 Jefferson County Treasurer, Sheriff, County Clerk, and Assessor. All positions are for 4-year terms.

Warm Springs Community Health will have a mobile medical clinic Tuesday, May 19th from 10-3 at the Seekseequa Fire Station and Thursday, May 21st 10-3 at the Simnasho Fire Station. They can help with medical problems, medications, STI tests & immunizations. Walk-ins and appointments are both welcome. To contact Community Health call 541-553-2352. There is also a clinic scheduled for May 26th at the Shelter Dining Hall.

Director of Oregon State Education & Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Charlene Williams will be in Warm Springs for a meet and greet and to hear from people about supporting education in Tribal communities. It will be on Tuesday, May 19th from 5:30-8:30PM in the Community Center Social Hall.

The Museum at Warm Springs new exhibition “Lillian Pitt: Art, Memory, Home” will feature the art of Lillian Pitt and the art of a number of the artist’s closest friends from her personal collection and collections of other art institutions. There is an opening reception on Thursday, May 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Museum. The reception is sponsored by The Ford Family Foundation, in recognition of the Inaugural 1905 Legacy Award in the Visual Arts, which was recently awarded to Lillian. The exhibit will be on view May 21 through October 10.

Division of Child Support employees are in Warm Springs once a month at the DHS office providing in-person assistance with completing forms and answering questions about child support. They are there on the first Tuesday of every month and their next visit will be on Tuesday, June 2nd from 1-3pm. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. To schedule or for questions email ChildSupportBendTribalLiaison@DOJ.Oregon.gov or call 541-388-6141.