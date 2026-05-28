Plateau Travel Plaza Seeking Items for Display

With the reopening of the Plateau Travel Plaza in the month ahead – there is opportunity for Warm Springs Tribal members to showcase their arts, crafts, and traditional artifacts at the plaza.

All types of art, craft and family keepsakes such as huckleberry baskets, beadwork and carvings may be submitted for display consideration.

In submitting items there will need to be a description or story behind the piece and the significance of the materials used. There is interest in featuring items that have not previously been on display before.

Selected items will be prominently displayed at the Plateau Travel Plaza for a period of three to six months. Artists and families whose items are selected will receive compensation based on the value of their submitted work.

Margie Tuckta, in the Gaming HR Department, is the contact person for submitting an item. Email a photo of your item along with a description or story to mtuckta@indianheadgaming.com. To learn more call 541-460-7714. The Deadline to submit is Wednesday, June 3rd by 2:00 pm