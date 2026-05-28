WSHA Kalama Lane Housing Project

Warm Springs Housing Authority held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Kalama Lane Housing Project yesterday. The street, in the Tenino neighborhood, consists of 10 single family units. Warm Springs Housing Authorities Danielle Wood soke at the event that featured an open house. She said of the 10 untis – 6 are 5 bedrooms and 4 are 4 bedrooms. Each unit is fenced with paced driveways and solar panels to help with electric expenses.

Wood explained that the project was grant funded through a highly competitive program in 2022. Of 175 Tribes that applied – Warm Springs was one of 22 grants issued. The funding totaled $7.5 million. Completion came in under budget and ahead of schedule.

General Contractor Scott Wolf thanked Warm Springs Housing Authority, mentioning by name: “Danielle Wood, Jamie Burley, Alfred Estimo, and Joel Holliday for all that they do behind the scenes to make these projects happen. You know, without them, we wouldn’t be here. Not only do they provide valuable jobs here on the reservation, it goes beyond just central Oregon, Greater Oregon, and heck, even the country. We have manufacturers, we have suppliers, we have subcontractors, general contractors, everyone that’s involved…. Thank you very much. You know for for that help and and us working together on these great projects.”

Eligibility for the new homes on Kalama Lane: Must be a Tribal Member, a 1st time home buyer, and be income eligible. If you’d like to learn more about the Kalama Lane Project stop by Warm Springs Housing Authority or go to their website at https://www.wshousing.org/. Their number is: 541-553-3250.