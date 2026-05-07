U of O NASU Mother’s Day Powwow – Special Honor Blankets

The University of Oregon Native American Student Union will welcome dancers, drummers, families, students, and community members this weekend for its 58th Annual Mother’s Day Powwow, a long-standing tradition celebrating Indigenous culture, community, and student achievement.

The annual event, organized by the Native American Student Union, began in the late 1960s as a student-led effort to strengthen Indigenous cultural identity and support Native student success on campus. Today, the powwow continues as one of the University of Oregon’s most significant cultural gatherings.

Jolene Bettles, an alumni advisor for the Native American Student Union, said the powwow remains deeply rooted in honoring Native students and community traditions.

One of the highlights of the weekend will take place Friday evening following grand entry, when graduating Native students will be recognized during a special blanketing ceremony.

“It’s a long-time ceremonial tradition to offer someone a Pendleton blanket to commemorate their success,” Bettles said. “It’s a lot of work for Native students to go to a university and graduate successfully.”

This year’s ceremony will include three special honor blankets recognizing influential Indigenous leaders whose work impacted Native communities and the University of Oregon.

One blanket will honor Gordon Bettles, remembered as a dedicated advocate, educator, and cultural leader. Bettles served as the first steward of the Many Nations Longhouse from 2003 to 2015, helping create a welcoming space for Indigenous students while strengthening cultural expression and community connections on campus.

Another two honor blankets will recognize Ken Smith and Rudy Clements, both remembered for their leadership and commitment to tribal economic development and cultural preservation.

University of Oregon alumnus Greg Leo described Smith and Clements as “stellar individuals” who made lasting contributions to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Smith, the second Native American graduate from the University of Oregon in 1959, was recognized for his leadership, vision, and work as a Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Leader and as the U.S. Assistant Secretary of the Interior. Clements was remembered for his dedication to tribal traditions and his ability to connect with community members and preserve oral histories. He left a legacy of passing on knowledge, building relationships and working toward economic prosperity for the Warm Springs People.

Organizers say the blanket ceremony serves as a reminder for graduating students to walk forward in honor of their communities and ancestors while becoming future leaders themselves.

The powwow begins Friday, May 8, at 6 p.m. at McArthur Court on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene. Additional grand entries are scheduled for Saturday at noon and 6 p.m. The annual Mother’s Day salmon bake will take place Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Many Nations Longhouse.

This year’s host drum is Wild Rose. The emcee will be Fred Hill, with Anthony Quenelle serving as arena director. Keenas Li will serve as head woman, and Jessi Soliz as head man.

Organizers encourage the public to attend the weekend celebration, enjoy the intertribal dancing, and support Native students and communities through the powwow tradition.

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