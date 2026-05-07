KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 8, 2026

The Senior Building is closed today for Honor Seniors Day. The event starts at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. This year’s theme is “Rockin’ the Ages.” They’re having a salmon bake, door prizes & raffles, games & contests, including a costume contest for you seniors who show up dressed in your favorite rock n roll era. The ECE are having at powwow at 10.

The Recreation Department’s annual spring yard sale is today from 8:30-3 on the front lawn of the Community Wellness Center.

The Range & Agriculture Committee is scheduled to meet this morning from 9 to noon at the BNR Cougar Den. The committee meets twice per month on the 2nd and 4th Friday.

The Food Bank at the Warm Springs Commodities warehouse is open today from 10am to 1pm. The Reservation Impact Free Food Market is this afternoon at 3:30 at Commodities. It happens on the 2nd Friday of the month.

Free meals for seniors 60 and older are served every Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at the Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison St in Madras from 12-1.

On the Madras High School Sports Schedule today, track and field travels to the Twilight Over Caldera meet.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry is open to all on Fridays from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Ave. You do need to bring your own bags.

The Madras High School Theatre Department presents “These Shining Lives” with several performances at the Performing Arts Center. They are set for tonight, tomorrow and May 15th at 7pm and this Saturday, Sunday and May 16th at 2pm. General admission tickets are $12 at the door and it’s $8 for seniors, students and veterans.

All Warm Springs residents are welcome to a free Pet Wellness & Vaccine Clinic tomorrow (May 9) from 2 to 4PM at Fire & Safety on campus. Free dog and cat services include vaccinations, parasite, flea, and tick prevention, treatment for minor wounds, and nail trims! No appointments are needed. But pre-registration is available – Warm Springs Vaccine Clinic Registration* – Saturday, May 9, 2026 from 2pm – 4pm

Pre-employment Student Summer Workshops have been scheduled for Saturday, May 9th and Saturday, May 16th starting at 9am. These are for students aged 14-24 who want to work through the Work Education Development Department this summer. All students are required to complete a workshop. They are being held at the Education Building in the 2nd floor computer lab.

This Saturday (May 9) Warm Springs Tribal Member Theo Perez is having a grand opening and ribbon cutting for his shop Theo’s Longhouse Strong Coffee, Spirit of the Brew in Madras. It will start at 11am and is located at 35 NW Cherry Lane, Suite 101 across Highway 26 from the travel plaza in the Eagle Ridge Industrial Space.

The Wellness of Warm Springs event has been rescheduled for this Sunday (May 10). It will now be held at the Simnasho Long House following 10am Sunday Washut Services. At noon there will be a Mother’s Day BBQ dinner served. Folks can make a Fresh Flower Corsage, hear from guest speaker Torrie Eaglespeaker from OHSU, and there will be a Mother’s Day gifting table at this event to honor Moms, Aunties, Kathlas & Ullas.

District and General Council meetings have been scheduled for this month. There is a Seekseequa District Meeting on Monday, May 11th, Simnasho District Meeting on Tuesday, May 12th and Agency District Meeting Wednesday, May 13th. A General Council Meeting has been set for Tuesday, May 26th.

The Alzheimer’s Association is bringing a community conference to Warm Springs on Wednesday, May 13th. It will be held from 10-2 in the old school cafeteria. Everyone is welcome to sign up to attend and learn the latest in Alzheimer’s research, practical tips for keeping your brain & body healthy, and a community resource listening session. It’s free to attend but you do need to register either on the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900 or online at ALZ.org/CRF.

Community members are invited to share their thoughts about water in Warm Springs and to learn about a water quality testing study led by OHSU’s Community Outreach and Engagement team. The event will be Thursday, May 14th from 5-7pm at the Old School Cafeteria. Dinner will be provided. There will be a raffle and activities for children. Families are welcome.