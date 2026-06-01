Filmmaker LaRonn Katchia Takes Home Historic Wins at 63rd Annual Northwest Emmy® Awards

The 63rd Annual Northwest Regional Emmy® Awards gala, held at Fremont Studios in Seattle, celebrated an extraordinary night of triumph for Pacific Northwest media—and a historic milestone for Indigenous representation.

Leading the pack with nine wins out of 32 nominations was Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB). Standing at the center of the night’s most poignant moments was Warm Springs filmmaker LaRonn Katchia, who took home his first-ever Emmy® awards for his documentary, Guardian of the Land.

Katchia won across multiple categories, including Historical/Cultural (Long Form Content) and Director, while his teammate Cameron Nielsen took home the award for photography.

Stepping up to the podium amidst thunderous applause, Katchia delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech deeply rooted in community, gratitude, and the vital importance of self-representation.

“First of all, I want to say I want to give a huge shout out to the Confederated Tribes and Warm Springs, where I come from,” Katchia shared emotionally. “I wouldn’t be here without the support of my tribe.”

Handing the Keys to Indigenous Creators

Guardian of the Land—an Oregon Experience production—delves into the deeply sacred, cultural, and environmental significance of Sasquatch as a protector of the land, shifting away from western pop-culture monster tropes to present an authentic Indigenous worldview.

In his speech, Katchia highlighted a crucial evolution in public broadcasting: moving away from outside perspectives telling Native stories, and instead empowering Indigenous creators to hold the camera themselves. He extended a deep expression of gratitude to OPB for making space at the table.

“I want to give a huge shout out to OPB for giving us the keys for Indigenous creators to tell our stories,” Katchia said.

A Shared Triumph

The Emmy® awards are evaluated by a peer panel of volunteer media professionals nationwide based on creativity, content, and production quality. Acknowledging that monumental filmmaking is never a solo effort, Katchia used his time at the podium to celebrate his creative team and the tribal members who shared their knowledge for the film.

He gave a special shout out to his crucial collaborators who helped shape the narrative:

Acosia Red Elk

Toma Villa

Phillip Cash Cash

Carlos Calica

“I want to thank my whole team,” Katchia closed. “Thank you for helping us create a wonderful story.”

A Big Night for Public Media

Katchia’s sweeping success was part of a larger, dominant evening for OPB, which was recognized for a wide array of impactful storytelling. Other major wins for the network included:

Uncovering Boarding Schools: A powerful project made in partnership with the Oregon Historical Society, which took home the 2026 Community Outreach Award (Large Market).

First Descent: Kayaking the Klamath: A sweeping adventure and environmental narrative that won for Documentary (Topical).

Katchia’s Emmy® victory stands as a beautiful testament to the power of collaborative storytelling, a celebration for the Warm Springs community, and a guiding light for the future of authentic Indigenous filmmaking.