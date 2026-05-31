KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 1, 2026

Funeral Arrangements for Myra Johnson Orange. Dressing this afternoon at 4 at the Agency Longhouse. There will be overnight services for all denominations. Breakfast at 4am on Tuesday with Burial at 7am at the Lower Seek Sequa Cemetery.

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools will open 90 minutes later than normal.

The Elementary Music Showcase at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is today on the football field. Student groups from different grade levels have signed up to showcase what they’ve learned in music this year. Families are invited to join.

The 21st Century Club is winding down for the school year. Today is the last day for the Rise and Shine program. The last day for the afterschool program will be Thursday (Jun 4). On Thursday, 21st Century will be hosting a Family Engagement Field Day. This event is open to any family members of students enrolled in the 21st Century program. The event will run from 4:00-5:20 pm. They are seeking volunteers for this event. If community members are interested in volunteering, contact Angi Grubbs, Site Coordinator, at 541-553-1563.

The Hydro Panel Facility in the Industrial Park is open today for free drinking water. Warm Springs community members can stop by between 8am and 5pm to fill their containers.

The Warm Springs WIC program received a Farm Direct grant to provide more than a hundred participants with $28 in family vouchers. This is in addition to benefits and will not affect current benefits being received. You must be a current WIC participant to be eligible. Farm Direct vouchers can be used to buy fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs from a participating farmers market or farm stand June 1st through November 30th. Vouchers are limited and issued on a first-come first-served basis and will be issued in June at the Warm Springs WIC Office. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs WIC Program is an equal opportunity provider.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is in Warm Springs today providing legal assistance for qualifying Tribal Members from 9am to Noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are also welcome but you may need to wait.

The Health & Welfare Committee is scheduled to meet today from 9am until noon at the clinic and the Education Committee from 5:30-7:30pm at the Wyam Youth Center. Both committees meet every 1st and 3rd Monday of the month.

A Class of 2026 Graduation Walk-Through is happening this morning at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy at 10. It will include Madras & Bridges High School seniors and ECE incoming kindergarteners.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with lunch for participants after.

Mondays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and the Adolescent A&D Education Court Program class is at 4. These are for BHC clients – contact their office if you need more information.

The NeighborImpact Mobile Food Pantry will be open today outside of the Jefferson County Library in Madras from noon until 1

The Warm Springs Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays 12:30-4pm at the Presbyterian Church. Food is available first come first serve. This is drug and alcohol-free zone.

There is Tai Chi class this evening from 6-7pm in the Community Center aerobics room. It’s free and all skill levels are welcome.

The Branch of Natural Resources Fisheries program will be passing out fish to Warm Springs Tribal Member Employees tomorrow starting at 4:30 pm in the BNR parking lot across from the wash rack. There is a limit of 4 fish per family and you must be a tribal member and an employee to receive fish. You can get 4 fish for another tribal employee who could not make it but you must go to the back of the line to receive the second fish. Please have your tribal ID and enrollment card ready and bring your own bags or coolers. The fish will be coming from Little White Salmon National Fish Hatchery

The Plateau Travel Plaza is reopening soon and wants to showcase Warm Springs tribal arts, crafts, and family keepsakes for a 3 to 6 month period! They are now accepting proposals of items along with the story and or history of it. You can email Margie Tuckta or stop by to see her in the HR office at Indian Head Casino. The deadline to submit is this Wednesday June 3rd at 2pm

Division of Child Support employees are in Warm Springs once a month at the DHS office providing in-person assistance with completing forms and answering questions about child support. They are there on the first Tuesday of every month and their next visit will be tomorrow (Jun 2) from 1-3pm. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. To schedule or for questions email ChildSupportBendTribalLiaison@DOJ.Oregon.gov or call 541-388-6141.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee’s next scheduled meeting is tomorrow (Jun 2) 5:15-8pm in conference room at the Early Childhood Education Center. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month. If you need to contact the JOM Committee email JOM@wstribes.org.

The 5th Annual “Honoring All Head Start to College Graduates” Warm Springs Community Parade will be on Sunday, June 7th starting at 11am. It will start at the old elementary and end at the Community Center. Show your support by lining the parade route to cheer on the graduates. Decorations will be provided for those who need them. Gas cards will be given to the first 20 vehicles

To reach a crisis counselor at Warm Springs Behavioral Health weekdays call 541-553-3205. After hours call Warm Springs PD dispatch. Your mental health matters. Reach out any time. Support is just a call away.