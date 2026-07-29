KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 30, 2026

The Bench Fire is at 22% containment this morning due to the significant progress made by firefighting personnel. Evacuation levels have been updated for portions of the Warm Springs Agency area. The Campus Area, Museum at Warm Springs, Community Center, Elmer Quinn Park, West Hills, Tenino Apartments, Elliot Heights, Greeley Heights and the east end of Tenino Valley have moved from level 3 to a level 2 evacuation notice.

A Level 3 Evacuation Notice remains in place for the west end of Tenino Valley as well as for Dry Hollow, Lower Seekseequa, and Upper Seekseequa.

There will be a Warm Springs Public Meeting this evening at 6pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. The Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4 and Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Incident Management Team along with Tribal officials will give an update. The meeting will be on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/2026.benchfire) and KWSO will broadcast live.

Warm Springs Tribal Offices will be open today.

Indian Health Service Clinic programs will be open regular schedule. Also a reminder for families that scheduled Head Start and ECE physicals are taking place. Please be present at your scheduled time today.

For anyone who has evacuated or with needs, due to the wildfires – you can go to the Old School Cafeteria for assistance or call Emergency Management at 541-419-8094.

Kah-Nee-Ta Resort is offering free admission today and tomorrow for Warm Spring & Madras residents to get a break from the wildfires. Pool admission is free from 11am to 7pm. Kah-Nee-Ta is also giving a 50% discount on their River Adventure.

The Emergency Management water distribution hours will be 8am to 5pm, open during the noon hour, today through Friday.

An Emergency Water Conservation Order is in effect until further notice for Culpus Ranch, Sunnyside, Wolfe Point, Dry Creek, Industrial Park, Miller Heights, Campus, Highway 26 corridor, Greeley Heights, Trailer Courts, Tenino Apartments, Tenino Valley, West Hills. A Boil Water Notice is also in effect due to the conservation order. This is precautionary, due to possibility of low or no water pressure in the water system.

The Warm Springs Senior Program is closed for the rest of this week.

Thursday Market will take place tomorrow at the Campus Pavillion from 10:30am – 2pm. KWSO will be doing drawings for Indian Head Casino concert tickets tomorrow at 2pm. You can enter to win by stopping by the KWSO booth at Thursday Market.

Pick up for Veggie Rx participants will be at the Thursday Market from 11 am – 2 pm. Please check in with Barbara at the HDFFA table. And if you are eligible and opted in, delivery will begin around 2:30 pm.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today 10am to 1pm. It’s located on the Culver Highway.

The Life Raft Food Pantry located at 401 5th Street in Maupin serves the surrounding areas from 10AM – 3PM.

The Dufur School Pantry is open to students and community members Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm in the Home Ec Room at Dufur School.

The Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry on Emigrant Street in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

The next Warm Springs legal clinic is coming up on Monday, August 3rd. It runs from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team building. Qualifying community members can receive free help with wills, estate planning, expungement, tenant and employee rights, domestic violence protection, and public benefits. Appointments are available at 541-668-8352. Walk‑ins are welcome. The clinic is offered by the Native American Program of Legal Aid Services of Oregon.

Tribal members are being asked to review and provide comments on the Jones Canyon Tower Replacement Project Assessment. There is a link to information and a survey on today’s calendar on the KWSO website. Hard copies are also available at the Branch of Natural Resources office. Website: https://forms.gle/bGFmWYGaa7FZVsgq5