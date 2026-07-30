Bench Fire Update for Thursday, July 30, 2026

Bench Fire Containment Grows as Firefighters Continue Progress; Safety Remains Top Priority

The Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4 and the Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Incident Management Team remain in unified command of the Bench Fire. KWSO spoke Thursday morning with the team’s Public Information Officers, Javin Dimmick and Michele Perez, who said firefighters continue to make steady progress while reminding residents to remain alert as suppression efforts continue.

The Bench Fire is now in its eighth day, burning approximately two miles south of Warm Springs. As of Thursday morning, the fire was estimated at 64,406 acres and 22 percent contained.

According to Dimmick, the northern portion of the fire nearest Warm Springs south through the Deschutes River corridor is now considered contained, with only isolated hotspots remaining near Highway 26 and in the canyon. Firefighters spent Wednesday and overnight strengthening containment lines using hand crews, bulldozers and helicopters, with much of the work focused on the fire’s western flank and the area north of Lake Billy Chinook.

Crews also continue to hold the fire south of Tenino Road. Fire activity on the north side remains minimal, with very little smoke or heat being detected. Officials say containment percentages will continue to increase as crews complete suppression work and verify fire lines.

Structure protection remains a high priority. Firefighters continue building defensible space around homes in Seekseequa, creating approximately a 200-foot safety buffer where possible while engine crews patrol neighborhoods for smoke or hotspots. Dimmick said protecting residents, homes and firefighters remains the team’s top priority.

Evacuation Levels Improved, But Fire Activity Continues

Fire officials expect conditions around Warm Springs to continue improving. Large protective sprinkler systems installed above the community are expected to be removed as fire activity has significantly decreased in that area. Engine crews will continue patrols along established dozer lines to monitor conditions.

Wednesday, Warm Springs Public Safety reduced several portions of the Agency area from Level 3 “Go Now” to Level 2 “Be Set” evacuations because of the progress made by firefighting crews.

Areas now under Level 2 include the Campus Area, Museum at Warm Springs, Community Center, Elmer Quinn Park, West Hills, Tenino Apartments, Elliott Heights, Greeley Heights and the east end of Tenino Valley.

A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation remains in effect for the west end of Tenino Valley, Dry Hollow, Lower Seekseequa and Upper Seekseequa. Residents in those areas should remain prepared to leave immediately if fire conditions change.

While conditions improved on the reservation, fire activity increased along the southwest edge of the fire. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office expanded evacuations near Camp Sherman Wednesday, including Level 3 evacuations for the northeast corner of Camp Sherman and increased evacuation levels around portions of Lake Billy Chinook.

Watch for Fire Traffic

Michele Perez reminded residents that firefighter and equipment traffic remains heavy, particularly along Tenino Road.

Officials are asking drivers to slow down, remain alert and watch for fire engines, water tenders, bulldozers and support vehicles traveling throughout the area.

Perez said the goal is to keep both the public and firefighters safe and avoid traffic accidents while emergency operations continue.

Smoke Will Continue

Although smoke conditions were noticeably improved Thursday morning because of changing winds, residents should continue expecting periods of smoke as several large fires remain active across Central Oregon.

In addition to the Bench Fire, smoke may also come from the Green Ridge Fire near Mount Hood and the Row Creek Fire Complex east of Warm Springs.

Officials expect smoke impacts to lessen as fires become more contained.

Community Meeting Thursday Evening

A public Bench Fire community meeting will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Warm Springs Community Center.

Incident management officials and Tribal leaders will provide updates on fire activity, suppression efforts and evacuation status. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the Bench Fire Facebook page, and KWSO will broadcast the meeting live on the radio.

Tribal Offices and Services Reopen

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are resuming operations today (7/30/26)

Indian Health Service clinics will return to their regular schedules. Families with scheduled Head Start and Early Childhood Education physical appointments should attend as planned.

The Warm Springs Senior Program remains closed through the remainder of the week.

The Thursday Market will be held today from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Campus Pavilion. KWSO will host prize drawings for Indian Head Casino concert tickets during the market.

at the Campus Pavilion. KWSO will host prize drawings for Indian Head Casino concert tickets during the market. Kah-Nee-Ta Resort continues offering free pool admission today for Warm Springs and Madras residents from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., along with half-price River Adventure trips, providing families an opportunity to take a break from wildfire conditions.

Assistance Still Available

Residents who have evacuated or need wildfire assistance can receive help at the Old School Cafeteria or by contacting Warm Springs Emergency Management at 541-419-8094 .

. Emergency Management also continues water distribution daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

through Friday. Families assisted through Fences For Fido whose pets were injured by the wildfire can receive veterinary treatment at Madras Animal Hospital at no cost by identifying themselves as Fences For Fido clients.

Water Conservation and Boil Water Notice Remain

The Emergency Water Conservation Order remains in effect for the entire Agency water system south of Shitike Creek. Water tanks are at critical levels.

The most at risk are:

Greeley Heights Subdivision: Mt. Jefferson Street and Juniper Street and then Looksh Street, including High Lookee Lodge due to higher elevation.

West Hills Subdivision: Poosh Street, Tao-Sha Street and Shearer St. due to higher elevation.

Turn off all irrigation systems – includes sprinklers and swimming pools, any and all excessive use of water devices.

We must do our part as tribal members and conserve water to help restore the water levels due to the fire activities involved. Water is life: let’s be mindful of our surroundings and do your part.

A precautionary Boil Water Notice also remains in effect because earlier low water pressure may have affected portions of the water system.

Seekseequa Recovery Begins

Residents returning to Seekseequa continue facing significant challenges after the fire burned much of the area’s grazing land.

The Tribe’s Branch of Natural Resources has hay available for livestock owners, while Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) specialists will begin assessing damage to identify long-term rehabilitation needs.

Many homes also remain without electricity and water while Pacific Power crews replace fire-damaged utility poles. Power restoration is currently estimated by the utility to occur by the end of Thursday.

Because household wells rely on electric pumps, residents are advised to turn off their well pump circuit breaker until power has been fully restored to help prevent damage from power surges. After power returns, residents should restart their well systems carefully and contact the Tribe’s Branch of Public Utilities if assistance is needed.

Community Support Continues

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has also established the CTWS Wildfire Recovery Fund to support wildfire response and long-term recovery efforts. Financial donations are being coordinated through the Tribe, while volunteer assistance is also being organized through designated Tribal contacts.

CTWS RECOVERY FUND LINK