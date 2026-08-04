Community Wildfire Relief

The Warm Springs Wildfire Recovery Distribution Center will continue serving community members affected by the Bench Fire today, Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old School Cafeteria, 1150 Warm Springs Street. https://maps.app.goo.gl/GRE9YnNUgnmm9fHx9

Tribal officials encourage those who have not yet visited the distribution site to come during the earlier part of the day so staff can assist as many families as possible.

The distribution center has transitioned from an emergency shelter into a coordinated recovery hub, providing food, water, household supplies and other donated items to residents impacted by the wildfire. Emergency Management staff Danny Martinez and Waymon Harry are coordinating today’s operations with the support of Tribal leadership and volunteers.

As donations continue arriving daily, Tribal officials ask donors to use the designated drop-off locations to help staff organize and distribute supplies efficiently.

Large agricultural donations, including bales of hay and alfalfa , should be delivered to the Natural Resources Department. https://maps.app.goo.gl/hiUc7nSYPNDqm6Si7

, should be delivered to the Natural Resources Department. https://maps.app.goo.gl/hiUc7nSYPNDqm6Si7 Beds and furniture should be taken to the Connex storage unit next to the Old School Cafeteria until it reaches capacity, after which furniture will be stored at the old school.

should be taken to the Connex storage unit next to the Old School Cafeteria until it reaches capacity, after which furniture will be stored at the old school. Pallets of bottled water and large water donations should be directed to the community’s water distribution center, where demand remains high. https://maps.app.goo.gl/eAt7HSkSjrkb7ivWA

should be directed to the community’s water distribution center, where demand remains high. https://maps.app.goo.gl/eAt7HSkSjrkb7ivWA Dog food, cat food and horse feed are being stored at the Community Commodities Warehouse, https://maps.app.goo.gl/4PQLY8RVgJdV28rg6 while smaller donations may still be dropped off at the distribution center.

To ensure donated items are safe and ready for families, volunteers inspect and organize every contribution before it is distributed. Clothing and bedding are cleaned, inspected and sorted by size. Food donations—including canned goods, boxed foods, produce and packaged items—are also inspected before being placed into inventory.

Emergency Management officials remind the community that an estimated 3,500 people were affected by Level 3 evacuation orders during the fire, with some households still recovering from power outages and significant losses. They ask everyone to remain patient and understanding as volunteers work to fairly distribute donations to those with the greatest needs.

In addition to donated goods, the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon has established the CTWS Wildfire Recovery Fund to help individuals and families recover from the Bench and Beachcomb fires. Financial contributions will support immediate relief efforts as well as long-term rebuilding for those who lost homes and property.

The Tribe expressed its gratitude to neighboring tribes, organizations, volunteers and individual donors who have supported the community throughout the wildfire response. Tribal leaders say every donation and volunteer effort helps strengthen the recovery process for Warm Springs families.

Those wishing to make a financial contribution can donate directly through the Tribe’s online