KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 4, 2026

On the Tribal Council agenda this morning is Tribal Member Concerns.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank, located at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park, is open 10 until 1 today.

The Madras Community Food Pantry at 370 SW Culver Highway is open 10-1 today.

Warm Springs Community Health Program has a hand sewing circle that meets every Tuesday at noon in the I H S atrium. Lunch and supplies are provided for participants.

Division of Child Support employees will be in Warm Springs this afternoon from 1-3:00 at the DHS office providing in-person assistance with completing forms and answering questions about child support. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. To schedule or for questions email ChildSupportBendTribalLiaison@DOJ.Oregon.gov or call 541-388-6141.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee is scheduled to meet this evening from 5:15-8pm in conference room at the Early Childhood Education Center. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month. If you need to contact the JOM Committee email JOM@wstribes.org.

Voters in the Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District are deciding today whether to recall four members of the district’s board of directors. Completed ballots must be returned to the Jefferson County Clerk by 8 p.m. today, or be postmarked by today and received within the state’s allowed timeframe to be counted.

Shawnetta Yahtin will have her monthly Talking Circle tomorrow (8/5) in the Health & Wellness Center atrium from 9-10am. Light snacks are provided.

Tomorrow is Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Resort. There is free admission for day use from 11am to 7pm. Included in the day pass – use of swimming pools, mini-golf, pickleball, basketball, bocce ball, spike ball, 4-square volleyball and interactive video games. Discounts are also offered on cabana rentals, food in the restaurant and purchases at the pool house store. Tribal Appreciation Days are open to tribal members, spouses, Warm Springs residents and tribal enterprise employees.

Papalaxsimisha’s pre-college summer series continues this Wednesday (8/5) at the old school cafeteria. Dinner is provided at 5:30 and the session is from 6-7:30. It’s a chance to get a head start on your college journey – learn about financial aid, applying to college, scholarships and get support on your path to college.

Warm Springs Prevention is having a summer movie night on Thursday, August 6th at the campus pavilion. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. It will start around 9:30pm.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising vacancies on 3 boards – 1 position on the Credit Board, 1 position on the Cannabis Regulatory Commission and 2 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest, resume and signed criminal & credit background check form to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer at the Tribal Administration Building by 5pm on Monday, August 10th.

2026-27 Warm Springs Head Start enrollment is open now at the Early Childhood Education Center. Contact Family Services at ECE to learn more.