KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 6, 2026

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open 10am to 1pm today. It’s located on the Culver Highway.

The Thursday Market is today from 10:30am – 2pm at the Campus Pavillion. Vendors are welcome to come set up. It’s first come, first serve for available tables and chairs. Pick up for Veggie Rx participants will be at the Thursday Market from 11 am – 2 pm. Please check in with Barbara at the HDFFA table. And if you are eligible and opted in, delivery will begin around 2:30 pm. The Mobile Medical Clinic will be set up for any medical problems or tests needed with walk-in or appointments. Grand Canyon University – a private, nonprofit university located in Phoenix, Arizona – will be at this week’s market to share information on over 200 online degree programs for online adult professionals. The Oregon Department of Human Services will be there to assist people with completing the form to replace SNAP benefits and they will be able to replace EBT cards. OSU Extension will be giving away a limited number of box fan air filter kits for people who really need them. Plus, they will offer food samples of foods that fight the effects of smoke on our bodies. KWSO will set up at Thursday Market as well!

At the Senior Center – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Thursday groups at Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30pm. Dr. Tam’s group is open to the public.

The Warm Springs Community Wellness Center gym is reserved exclusively for youth from 5-7pm. The Summer Recreation Department is inviting everyone 17 and under to drop in for a variety of activities, including games, fun fitness routines, and agility and strength training. The evening youth hours run Monday through Friday at the Community Center.

Warm Springs Prevention is having a summer movie night tonight at the campus pavilion. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. It will start around 9:30pm.

Greeley Heights Neighborhood Yard Sales are happening this Friday, Saturday & Sunday. Maps will be available. Contact Wilona Parra or Pasha Smith on Facebook/Messenger for more information.

Warm Springs Recreation is having a toy sale & swap on Friday (8/7) from 10am until noon at the Community Center. You can reserve a table at the Rec office.

The MountainStar Resource Bus providing diapers, wipes and other supplies for young children will be in the parking lot of the Warm Springs Community Center on Friday (8/7) from 10:30-2:30. Families that are registered with MountainStar will be eligible for diapers twice a month. For more information call 458-287-1080. You can also follow MountainStar Madras Relief Nursery on Facebook for updates.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising vacancies on 3 boards – 1 position on the Credit Board, 1 position on the Cannabis Regulatory Commission and 2 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest, resume and signed criminal & credit background check form to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer at the Tribal Administration Building by 5pm on Monday, August 10th.

The August Drummers Jammz Social Powwow at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center is on Wednesday, August 12. There is a potluck at 5:30 in the social hall and then the powwow starts at 6:30 in the gym. All drummers and dancers are welcome.

Tribal artists are being sought to bead the 2027 Miss Warm Springs crown and/or banner. For details and to submit a bid, contact Minnie.Yahtin@wstribes.org or Sandra.Danzuka@wstribes.org. The deadline is August 14th.

Nature Kids outings are for kids and families to explore the wonders of the natural world at a local park with a hands-on activity. Nature Kids is offered on the third Saturday of the month through October at Sahalee Park in Madras. The next outing is Saturday, August 15th 9:30-11am. The theme is Teddy Bear Picnic! All Nature Kids are free and ideal for families with kids ages 5-10. Registration is helpful but not required. Visit DeschutesLandTrust.org to learn more.

Division of Child Support employees come to Warm Springs once a month at the DHS office providing in-person assistance with completing forms and answering questions about child support. They are there on the first Tuesday of every month and their next visit will be on Tuesday, September 1st from 1-3pm. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. To schedule or for questions email ChildSupportBendTribalLiaison@DOJ.Oregon.gov or call 541-388-6141.

Anyone interested in using the Community Center facilities including the social hall or the pavilion should complete a building use request that can be picked up at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.

To reach a crisis counselor at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center weekdays call 541-553-3205. After hours call Warm Springs PD dispatch. Your mental health matters. Reach out any time. Support is just a call away.

The Warm Springs Police Department has temporarily contracted with Frontier Regional 911 to assist with dispatch during overnight hours. Frontier is handling all 911 and emergency dispatch services for the Warm Springs PD between the hours of 6pm and 6am. During these hours, community members who need non-emergency assistance from the police department should call 541-384-2080.