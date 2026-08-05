Jefferson County Voters Approve Recall of Four Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District Board Members

Jefferson County voters approved the recall of four members of the Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District (MACRD) Board during the Aug. 4, 2026, special recall election.

The recall election asked voters whether four board members should be removed from office before the end of their terms. A “Yes” vote supported recalling the board member, while a “No” vote opposed the recall and allowed the board member to remain in office.

According to unofficial election results released by the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office on election night, all four recall measures were passing:

Position 1 – Jean McCloskey: 1,468 Yes | 1,124 No

1,468 Yes | 1,124 No Position 2 – Jinnell Lewis: 1,508 Yes | 1,152 No

1,508 Yes | 1,152 No Position 3 – Frank Maynard: 1,585 Yes | 1,037 No

1,585 Yes | 1,037 No Position 5 – Ervey Dominguez: 1,498 Yes | 1,152 No

The detailed election report also includes overvotes and undervotes for each contest. Voters who did not cast a vote on every recall question accounted for some of the differences between the total ballots returned and the number of votes counted in each race.

As of Election Day, 2,517 ballots had been returned, representing a voter turnout of 23.34 percent in Jefferson County. Those results remain unofficial until all eligible ballots are counted and certified.

Under Oregon House Bill 3291, ballots postmarked no later than Election Day may still be counted if they are received by the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office within seven days after the election. County election officials continue to encourage voters to use official ballot drop boxes whenever possible to ensure timely delivery.

Turnout Lower Than May Primary Election

Participation in the August recall election was significantly lower than voter turnout during the May 2026 Primary Election.

During the May election, 7,176 ballots were cast in Jefferson County. One of the local measures on that ballot, Measure 16-117, asked voters whether to establish the Jefferson County Library District. The measure was defeated, with 1,830 votes in favor and 3,517 opposed, while 196 voters left the measure blank or did not cast a vote on the question.

Compared with the 7,176 ballots cast in May, the 2,517 ballots returned for the Aug. 4 recall election represented a much smaller turnout, reflecting the difference often seen between a countywide primary election and a special election focused on a single local issue.

Official election results will be updated as additional valid ballots are received under Oregon’s postmark law and will be certified by the Jefferson County Clerk following the completion of the counting process.