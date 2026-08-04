KWSO News 8/4/2026

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs recently released the latest Tomahawk Newsletter to keep government employees informed on leadership, projects, and staff achievements. The inaugural issue highlights new executive leadership, including Secretary-Treasurer and CEO Ed Henderson, Chief Operating Officer Caroline Cruz, and Director of Governmental Affairs Andrew Hofstetter. Major initiatives include exploring a feasibility study for a new Highway 26 rest area, planning a Youth and Elder Center, and developing a warming and cooling shelter. Furthermore, Public Utilities reports ongoing progress on more than a dozen infrastructure upgrades, while the newsletter honors 68 workers for milestone years of service ranging from five to over 50 years.

Firefighters are making steady progress on the Bench Fire southwest of Warm Springs, holding the blaze at 67,078 acres with 84% containment. On Monday, all evacuation levels on the reservation were lowered to Level 1, “Be Ready,” though residents are advised to stay prepared as conditions change.

The Warm Springs Wildfire Recovery Distribution Center is open today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old School Cafeteria to provide food, water, and household supplies to affected families. Tribal officials encourage those needing assistance to arrive early, and note that donations are being accepted at designated drop-off locations across the community.

Fire crews continue battling several blazes across Central Oregon, including the Round Butte Fire near Culver at 1,090 acres and 12% containment, and the Grasshopper Fire east of Government Camp, which has grown to nearly 34,700 acres and 17 percent containment. Hot, dry, and breezy weather will continue to challenge firefighting operations throughout the region.

Inmates at the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem recently gathered for the annual Many Nations Powwow, providing a vital opportunity to connect with their culture and loved ones. Emcee Shawn Jeffers-Monro noted that the annual gathering serves as an important time for the prison community to come together as a family. Professor Aliza Kaplan of Lewis and Clark Law School attended the event, emphasizing the importance of seeing incarcerated individuals beyond the crimes they committed.

A modest two-acre farm off I-5 near Salem is utilizing Indigenous conservation practices to train interns on urban forestry. Founded in 2018 by 81-year-old Alaskan Native Rose High Bear, Elderberry Wisdom Farms faced severe budget setbacks last year when federal funds were temporarily frozen. Despite ongoing funding uncertainties, High Bear and her interns continue their work by applying Traditional Ecological Knowledge to climate resilience and environmental stewardship.

More than 8,000 acres have burned in three major fires north of Spokane, Washington, prompting the evacuation of over 60,000 people. Evacuees have filled local hotels and the Spokane Convention Center as crews work to contain the blazes. Local resident Brit Wilson described the devastation after finding her parents’ home reduced to ashes, noting that the reality of the disaster is difficult to comprehend until it directly impacts you.

For the regional three-day weather outlook, today will be smoky and sunny with a high of 92 degrees and gusty winds up to 21 mph. Wednesday will turn even hotter and sunny with smoke and a high reaching 100 degrees.