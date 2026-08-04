KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 5, 2026

Shawnetta Yahtin’s monthly Talking Circle is this morning at 10 in the Health & Wellness Center atrium. Light snacks are provided.

Today is Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Resort. There is free admission for day use from 11am to 7pm. Discounts are also offered on cabana rentals, food in the restaurant and purchases at the pool house store. Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days are open to tribal members, spouses, Warm Springs residents and tribal enterprise employees. They are held every other Wednesday through September.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Warm Springs Senior Center dining area. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

The Culture & Heritage Committee meets twice each month on the 1 st and 3 rd It will meet from 3:30-7pm today at the Education Building.

and 3 It will meet from 3:30-7pm today at the Education Building. Papalaxsimisha’s pre-college summer series continues this evening at the old school cafeteria. Dinner is provided at 5:30 and the session is from 6-7:30. It’s a chance to get a head start on your college journey – learn about financial aid, applying to college, scholarships and get support on your path to college.

The Thursday Market is tomorrow from 10:30am – 2pm at the Campus Pavillion. Vendors are welcome to come set up. It’s first come, first serve for available tables and chairs. Grand Canyon University – a private, nonprofit university located in Phoenix, Arizona will be at this week’s market to share information on over 200 online degree programs for online adult professionals. Donna Hays works on the Native and International Division for GCU and lives in the Pacific Northwest. As a local to the area, Donna can work with people on tribal funding, financial aid, and career goals. Stop by the GCU booth tomorrow to meet with Donna to learn about all the online programs. Pick up for Veggie Rx participants will be at the Thursday Market from 11 am – 2 pm. Please check in with Barbara at the HDFFA table. And if you are eligible and opted in, delivery will begin around 2:30 pm.

Warm Springs Prevention is having a summer movie night on Thursday (8/6) at the campus pavilion. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. It will start around 9:30pm.

Greeley Heights Neighborhood Yard Sales are happening this Friday, Saturday & Sunday. Contact Wilona Parra or Pasha Smith on Facebook/Messenger if you live in Greeley Heights and want to take part.

Warm Springs Recreation is having a toy sale & swap on Friday, August 7 from 10am until noon at the Community Center. You can reserve a table at the Rec office.

The annual Wings Invitational youth track meet is on Tuesday, August 11th at the K8 track. Registration starts at 5:15 with opening ceremonies set for 5:45 and events at 6. There will be divisions for ages 2-5, 6-9 and 10-12.

There’s an Agency District meeting on Tuesday, August 11th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 5:30 with a meeting to follow. Agenda items include adoptions & enrollments; and small business development & management.

Tenants of Warm Springs Housing Authority who require emergency repairs after hours or on weekends/holidays need to contact Warm Springs PD Dispatch and request Housing’s on-call service. A qualifying emergency service would be a broken water line, backed up sewer, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of on the next business day.

The Warm Springs Police Department has temporarily contracted with Frontier Regional 911 to assist with dispatch during overnight hours. Frontier is handling all 911 and emergency dispatch services for the Warm Springs PD between the hours of 6pm and 6am. During these hours, community members who need non-emergency assistance from the police department should call 541-384-2080.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion, the old school cafeteria or Family Resource Center conference room, can check availability by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center 541-553-1078. Facility Use Application