Calendar for Tue. Dec. 17, 2019

Central Oregon Thrive connects individual needs to community resources. They can help with housing, health, employment, social security and more. THRIVE is in Madras on Tuesdays at the Jefferson County Health Department from 10am until 1pm and again from 2-4pm. 30 minute walk in meetings are available – first come, first served

In Warm Springs the GROW Program is available to connect individuals to community resources. You can stop by the GROW program office to talk with Lorien or Isaac – they are located in the trailer on Wasco Street next to Warm Springs CPS.

TUE Today’s Senior Lunch at noon is Hillbilly Dinner. Seniors 60 and older eat for free, 59 and under are $5 and youth under 13 are $3 at the Senior Wellness Center.

12/17 A Jefferson County Veterans Service Outreach officer will be in Warm Springs at the Warm Springs Senior Center on the 3rd Tuesday of each month. Appointments are available for the morning by calling 541-475-5228. Otherwise, the Veteran’s Service Officer will be available to answer questions during and after the senior meal that day.

TUE Warm Springs Exercise Classes today: At 12:10 it’s Insanity class at the Community Center Aerobics room and Functional Fitness in the Social Hall. Insanity class is a body weight boot camp style workout including cardio and strength. Functional Fitness focuses on functional movement, cardio, weights, core and more.

TUE The Jefferson County Food Bank is located at 556 SE Seventh Street in Madras. They are open for distribution this afternoon.

The Warm Springs K-8 Middle School band will be holding their concert today starting at 2:30pm.

There is a Victim Impact Panel December 17 from 6-7:30pm at the Warm Springs Baptist Church. Community members are welcome to attend and listen.

There is a Warriors for Wellbriety meeting this evening at High Lookee Lodge. They have drum practice at 6:30 and the meeting is at 7:30.

HOLIDAYS – In the spirit of the Holidays, full time tribal employees who are present and normally scheduled for a full day of work on Tue Dec 24th and Tue Dec 31st, are authorized for early shutdown starting at 12pm. The Tribe will be off work for the Christmas Holiday on Wed Dec 25th and the New Year’s Holiday on Wed Jan 1st. Employees with kids at ECE are required to pick them up no later than 12:30pm on each of the early shutdown dates. Early shutdown does not apply to the following depts.; Tribal Police, Corrections, Police dispatch, Fire & Safety Emergency Medical Technicians, Tribal Group Home and Public Utilities Personnel.

The Project Zero challenge encourages you to maintain and not gain weight over the holidays. Today’s tip is to Limit holiday food just to the holiday.

Wednesday 12/18

The Warm Springs Last Minute Christmas Bazaar is taking place at the Community Center Wednesday 10am – 6pm. KWSO will be set up with our merchandise for sale including our T-shirts, Mugs, Socks and our Re-useable shopping bags. You can also pick up a free DVD, if you don’t have one yet, and a free 2020 calendar refrigerator magnet, while supplies last.

Tomorrow night is December Trivia Night at Wild Winds Station starting at 7pm. There is a $5 entry fee per person. Wear a holiday sweater and add points to your team’s total. All Proceeds benefit Jefferson County Relay for Life in July of 2020.

The Warm Springs community Action team is featuring Spending Frenzy, a Money game, that gives you the opportunity to manage money. This game for Native Youth is going to be held at the Community Center Social Hall on Monday December 23rd from 10am – noon. For more information, you can contact Nettie Dickson at 541-553-3148.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. The U.S. Census counts all residents in the United States every 10 years. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

SPORTS – The Warm Springs Nation Little League has opened their sign ups. As of right now you can sign up and get the Early Bird Special discount. You can sign up at the Warm Springs community Center. For more information you can contact Edmund @ 541-325-3856. You can find the flyer on KWSO.ORG click the News & Info tab and click on Event Flyers.

To sign up for the Warm Springs Tribes Emergency Text service – – email support@wstribes.org and request to be placed on the notification list. You will need to include your Cell phone number, carrier and/or your email address. The service is supported by MOST carriers.