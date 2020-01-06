Calendar for Tue. Jan. 7, 2019

· Tribal Council is in Session today, on their Agenda: Tribal Council Proclamation and Priorities, Draft Resolutions, STIF Advisory Committee, Transfer stations update and Chuush amendment.

· The Senior Wellness Center is having Senior lunch at noon – on the menu: Pork Chops and Mashed Potatoes

· COCC GED preparation courses start this week. To register for class – you must attend sessions this week. In Warm Springs Essential Math Is today and Thursday at 1 and at Madras COCC – class is at 5:45. In Warm Springs Essential Communication class is tomorrow at 1. That class is at Madras COCC tomorrow at 5:45. For more information call 541-777-2286 or 541-553-3324.

Friday, January 10, 2020

· A Livestock Producers workshop is being held on Friday at the Natural Resources Conference Room starting at 9am. This workshop is presenting the USDA Radio Frequency ID (RFID) tagging system that will be used as official identification. There will be a demonstration that shows the use of the available equipment. It will include hands on use and they will go over the current federal regulations on official identification as it relates to selling cattle. For More information, contact Suzi Miller at 541-553-2007.

· At the Jefferson County Library Film Center, they are showing the movie “Leave No Trace” – a movie about a man and his 13 year old daughter living in a Portland park when a small mistake changes their lives forever. The movie starts at 7:30pm, is free and refreshments are available. Go to the Rodriguez Annex at 134 Southeast E Street in Madras. For more information you can call 541-475-3351.

The annual trip to Mt. Hood Meadows for Warm Springs and Community Members is coming up on Friday January 24th. You can sign up by downloading and completing a Group Consent Form and a Medical release form and returning them to KWSO in the Warm Springs Media Center. The Forms are available at KWSO.ORG click on event flyers and find Mt Hood Meadows 2020 Warm Springs ski/snowboard day. You can also email the forms to sue.matters@wstribes.org

The Jefferson County 509 J School District is hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday January 29th at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They are looking Educational Assistants, Secretary’s, Assistant Custodians, Food Service Workers and Bus Drivers as well as Licensed Teachers. Learn more online at kwso.org

To sign up for the Warm Springs Tribes Emergency Text service – – email support@wstribes.org and request to be placed on the notification list. You will need to include your Cell phone number, carrier and/or your email address. The service is supported by MOST carriers.