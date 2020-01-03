Mt Hood Meadows 2020 Warm Springs Ski Day

The annual trip to Mt Hood Meadows for Warm Springs Tribal and Community Members is coming up Friday January 24, 2020. Event details are availalble on the event flyer HERE

Sign up by downloading and completing a Group Consent Form & a Medical Release Form and returning them to KWSO in the Warm Springs Media Center. You can also email the forms to sue.matters@wstribes.org.

To sign up we need your name, contact information, date of birth, parent/guardian (if applicable) and if you will ride the bus or drive yourself.

For more information call 541-553-1968