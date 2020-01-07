KWSO News for 1/7/20

The first Tribal Council meeting of the new decade included approval of a realty item, a BIA update, a report from the Indian Health Service, and other business. The realty item, presented by James Halliday of Tribal Lands, passed unanimously. Two other realty proposals—grazing lease applications—were rescheduled to allow more Range and Ag input. Councilman Captain Moody mentioned that there are likely grazing leases that are outdated or expired, as this issue has not had full attention. I.H.S. Clinic Director Hyllis Dauphinais began with an update on the flu season, sharing that there are over 120 reported flu cases in Jefferson County and it is important for people to get a flu vaccination. If you are sick – stay home, rest and drink plenty of water. Other things you can do to prevent the spread of flu germs is cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you sneeze. Wash your hands often with soap and water and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

There are currently 5 positions for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Cannabis Project Board of Director’s and Tribal Council is extending the Application period to January 17th, 2020. In the latest application ending on Friday January 3rd, Council saw only 3 applicants for the open positions. The Warm Springs Ventures board has been the acting Cannabis Project Enterprise Board. You can submit a resume and letter of interest to: Michele Stacona, Secretary-Treasurer, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, P.O. Box C, Warm Springs, OR 97761.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team held a Talent Show last Friday night with different age groups and prizes. Here’s a quick run-down of the winner’s, age group, and talent. Malyiah Archer in the Youth category for dance & drawing, Jadrian Kalama, Youth category for live artwork, Josh Olney, High School category for live artwork. In the Adult Category there were several winners, including Brandon Bailey for a Traditional Song and Stunt Back flip. Lucy Wolfe and Rosemary Alacron for their artwork. Charlie Strom for storytelling and James Greeley for his Flute music.

The Boil Water Notice for the Kah-Nee-ta area was lifted as of 8pm last night with the approval of the Environmental Protection agency. All BacT samples came back negative for E.Coli after the water department fixed the broken pipe and flushed the system. All normal consumption of drinking water may continue. If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the Utilities department at 541-553-3246.

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Lady Buffs and Buff Boys Basketball are on the Road to Sisters today to take on the Outlaws in Non-League action. The Lady Buffs are up first at 5:30pm and then the Buff Boys tip off at 7pm. The Lady Buffs JV game has been canceled today and the Freshman are playing at Bend High School today at 5:15pm.