KWSO News for 2/13/20

The February 19th Exclusion day is approaching fast. The exclusion day is the deadline for children attending school to be updated on their immunization shots. For children who are not up to date on immunization, they will not be able to attend school until they are up to date. This exclusion is for the safety of all students, but there are options for the students to catch up on their shots. For Indian Health eligible students – you can check your child’s immunization records at the Health & Wellness Center and get caught up if needed. Warm Springs Indian Health Service and Community Health provide excellent awareness for families and have a high immunization rate.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, NeighborImpact and Dutch Bros will celebrate Valentine’s Day with Dutch Luv Day, where $1 from each drink sold is donated to organizations dedicated to creating stronger, healthier communities through hunger relief efforts. According to KTVZ.com NeighborImpact is Central Oregon’s largest nonprofit organization, serving nearly 50,000 households annually in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. This is the 14th year Dutch Bros and its customers have supported organizations fighting food insecurity. In 2019, Dutch Bros and its customers donated more than $350,000 providing more than 1 million meals for local communities. This year, Dutch Bros hopes to exceed that number.

Officials at the Oregon Department of Forestry say just seven months into the state’s two-year budget cycle they’ve spent most of the money lawmakers approved for the entire biennium and now need an emergency cash infusion. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that agency officials say they need between $52 million to $132 million – otherwise they’ll have exhausted their budget by March. The request comes as lawmakers and the governor are looking to expand the agency even further. They’re sponsoring bills that would bolster the agency’s firefighting capabilities and forest restoration work – above and beyond the immediate budget requests.

As floodwaters continue to recede in Umatilla County, residents and officials are assessing the damage in the wake of catastrophic flooding. Donald Orr reports. “Umatilla County officials are urging homeowners, renters and businesses impacted by the flood to report damages to the county by noon on Thursday. The county says the reports will be used to request additional financial support from the state and federal government. Don Hamilton is with the Oregon Department of Transportation. He says Interstate 84, Highway 204 and other rural roads are still being assessed and repaired. [17 sec] “We’ve got some roads that have almost washed out, we’ve got a lot of damage to bridges, and people that have been kind of stranded. But the floodwaters are starting to drop down — so far all the issues we’ve been having, things are starting to improve. While ODOT has opened one lane in each direction near Hermiston, there is no timeline for reopening the second east- and westbound lanes on I-84. I’m Donald Orr, reporting”

In Local Sports: Warm Springs K-8 Girls Basketball Teams were in action yesterday at Obsidian Middle School. The 7th Grade girls dropped their 2nd game of the season 25-24. Leading scorers were Bianca Plazola with 7 points, Onalesiah Johnson with 5, and Chamille Smith, Kaylyani Estimo and Kiahna Allen with 4 points each. The 8th Grade girls soared over Obsidian 53-22 led by Sasha Esquiro with 16 points, Talise Wapsheli with 14 and Katelyn Tanewasha with 9 points. They are back in action today in Culver with games starting at 3:45pm.

