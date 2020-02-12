Calendar for Thu. Feb. 13, 2020

KWSO’s Community Talk Show is back this Friday at noon with guests Dr. Shilo Tippett and Sarah Frank talking about Wellbriety efforts and the Celebrating Families class. Join us for the conversation about overcoming addiction and making healthier choices for our families. Community Talk is the second Friday of each month at noon exclusively here on KWSO.

Warm Springs Senior Lunch is today at noon at the Senior Center. On the Menu: baked salmon.

2/13 The Community Health Nutrition Department in collaboration with the Diabetes Program is holding Diabetes 101 classes. Today they will go over What diabetes effects and keys to control. The class will be held in the Health & Wellness Center in the Kitchen Conference room at noon.. Light lunch will be provided. All are welcome! For More Information call 541-553-2478.

The Warm Springs K-8 Girls basketball teams are in action today. They are over at the Culver Middle School with games starting at 3:45pm.

The Warm Springs Prevention team will be taking kids to the Bend Trampoline Zone and Adventure park this Monday February 17th. They will depart the Old Elementary at 9am and return at 2pm. Taking the first 20 kids 8 years and older to sign up. For more information you can contact the Prevention team at 541-615-0123.

The Warm Springs Housing Authority and Health and Human Services are hosting a housing Community Meeting on Wednesday February 19th from Noon-5pm at the Old Elementary School Gym. They would like to show you upcoming projects, ask you to share your ideas and give feedback directly to project leads. All community Members are invited, and lunch will be provided.

The Jefferson County Relay for Life is hosting the Chamber Business After Hours and the Relay for Life kickoff from 5:30-7:30pm on Thursday February 20th at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

The Warm Springs Boxing Club is having a meeting on Wednesday February 26th from 6pm until 8pm at the Community Center Aerobics room. All past & present boxers are invited along with any and all interested parents and youth.

Applications are being accepted for Miss Warm Springs 2020. Applicants must be 18-24 at the time of the pageant. Deadline to apply is Friday, February 28th. Additional eligibility requirements, along with the application, can be found online. Visit KWSO.org and choose the News & Info Tab… click on Events in the drop down menu and look for Miss Warm Springs.

Good Heart Health comes from eating healthy, exercising and not using tobacco! Smoking or using tobacco of any kind is one of the most significant risk factors for developing heart disease. Learn more about quitting tobacco by contacting the I.H.S. Pharmacy to talk about their smoking cessation program.

Cascades East Transit has added Saturday service on their Community Connector Routes. In February they are offering FREE rides on Saturdays. To see the CET schedule go to KWSO.ORG – click the the news and info tab – & choose today’s calendar for a link with more details.

The 2020 Census is still hiring for 6 to 8 enumerators in Warm Springs. You can apply online at https://2020census.gov/. If you are interested, you should apply by this Friday. If you have applied but haven’t heard back – contact KWSO so we can pass that on to the Census folks