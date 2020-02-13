Calendar for Fri. Feb. 14, 2020

Funeral Arrangements for Barbara Jim:

Leaving Autumn Funeral Home today @ 12:30 p.m. for Dressing at 2 p.m. at the Simnasho Longhouse. Overnight Services at 7 p.m. All Denominations are welcome.

Burial is tomorrow at 7 a.m. at the Simnasho Cemetery.

KWSO’s Community Talk Show is back today at noon with guests Dr. Shilo Tippett and Sarah Frank talking about Wellbriety efforts and the Celebrating Families class. Join us for the conversation about overcoming addiction and making healthier choices for our families. Community Talk is the second Friday of each month at noon exclusively here on KWSO.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Sweetheart Sale is today from 10am – 3pm at the Community Center Social. They will feature food and gifts for your Valentine.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having Sheppard’s Pie.

Madras Boys Basketball host North Marion tonight at 7 o’clock. If you can’t make it to the Buffalodome – you can catch the action live here on 91.9 FM. The Girls team plays on the road at North Marion.

Saturday, February 15, 2020

The Warm Springs K-8 Wrestling is in Hood River at the Wy’East Middle School tournament today, matches start at 10am.

The Warm Springs Warriors Accepting Recovery (W.A.R.) Wellbriety Movement is holding their 2-year Celebration tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse starting at noon. ALL Members of any Recovery related anonymous fellowship are invited. This event will include guest speakers, talking circles, games, activities for youth, social dancing and a Mini Powwow. For more information you can contact Orie Made at 503-688-8538 or Aldo Garcia at 541-771-8596.

Mark your calendars for an NDN Night Out Powwow and Social Dance on Friday February 21st at the Community Center. It starts at 5:30pm with a meal and then the powwow and dancing will follow at 6pm. All dancers and drummers are welcome with MC: Carlos Calica.. For More information you can call 541-553-3243.

The 1A Big Sky Boys and Girls District basketball tournament is tipping-off Friday February 21st at Madras High School with games starting at 2:30pm. The tournament continues Saturday February 22nd.

The Madras High School is hosting an 8th Grade Family night on Wednesday March 11th starting at 5:30pm. They will have dinner and families will learn everything they need to know about Madras High School including athletics and activities.

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.

Good Heart Health comes from a healthy diet, routine exercise and making routine visits to your health provider. If you are diabetic – you should visit your doctor every three months because diabetes also puts you at risk of heart problems. Have your blood pressure checked routinely to keep an eye on your heart health.

The 2020 Census is still hiring for 6 to 8 enumerators in Warm Springs. You can apply online at https://2020census.gov/ If you are interested, you should apply by this Friday. If you have applied but haven’t heard back – contact KWSO so we can pass that on to the Census folks.