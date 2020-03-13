Calendar for Sat. Mar. 14, 2020

The symptoms for the COVID-19 virus are: a cough, fever and shortness of breath. The highest risk group for complications from the virus are older people, especially with chronic health conditions. The virus is spread through: coughing and sneezing; close personal contact like touching or shaking hands; and touching an object or surgace wih the virus on it – then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

if you are sick, STAY HOME

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

Gov. Kate Brown has announced that all K-12 public schools in the state of Oregon will be closed Monday through the end of March. This includes all Jefferson County 509J schools.

Student Meals will be served next week at summer food service sites at Madras High School, Bridges High School and at the Warm Springs K8. Meals will be served outside the cafeteria doors from 7:30-8:30 for Breakfast and from 11-11:45am for lunch.

Little League activities are suspended until at least April 6th.

For the latest local COVID-19 information – visit KWSO dot ORG.

A memorial for Danell Tailfeathers and Craig Tailfeathers Sr is being held today. Markers will be unveiled at the Simnasho Cemetery at 9am, then they will return to the Simnasho longhouse to have Washut services, Rejoining ceremony, a giveaway and a meal. Drummers are requested.

Root Feast is set for tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse.

Warm Springs Artists interested in doing demonstrations and or setting up to share your work – at this year’s Deschutes County Fair – are encouraged to contact Juanita Payton who is working to bring back a Warm Springs presence at the fiar. You can text 541-350-7394 or email her at jlpayton63@gmail.com

The 2020 Census is now available online. You self-respond to the census either: online, by mail or by phone. Find the online census at my2020census dot gov. The questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete for an average size household. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.