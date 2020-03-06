Calendar for Sat. Mar. 7, 2020

The Memorial for Aurelia Stacona and Randy Scott finishes up today with Washut Services starting at 9am at the Simnasho Longhouse followed by a memorial giveaway, lunch and an Indian Name giving Ceremony.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time starts tonight at 2am. You should turn your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed tonight. Most phones and computers do it automatically. With Daylight Saving Time we “spring forward” one hour.

The Agency Longhouse will hold memorials this Sunday in preparation for Root Feast scheduled for next Sunday March 15th.

The Warm Springs Head Start Program is seeking input from the community and especially families with young children. Your participation is critical as part of Head Start’s Community Assessment. Please take time to do their online survey. You can find the link on today’s community calendar at kwso.org. The deadline is March 31, 2020. If you need assistance please contact Warm Springs Head Start at 541-553-3241.

A memorial for Danell Tailfeathers and Craig Tailfeathers Sr is being held Saturday March 14th. Markers will be unveiled at the Simnasho Cemetery at 9am, then they will return to the Simnasho longhouse to have Washut services, Rejoining ceremony, a giveaway and a meal. Drummers are requested.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting Kick Butts day on Saturday March 21st at the Elmer Quinn Park in Warm Springs. They will be doing clean up, then have a 3-on-3 basketball tournament as well as a skateboarding competition for grades Kindergarten through 12th Grade. Vendors are welcome, for more information you can call 541-615-0036.

Students in need of school supplies can pick some up at the Warm Springs Library in the Family Resource Center. Basic supplies are available to students during the library’s regular business hours.

The U.S. Census is done every 10 years and this is one of those years. It is the first time people can respond online. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted and is hosting the Oregon Statewide kick off of the launching of the online census Thursday March 12th at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. That will be followed by an ECE mini pow wow at 10am and lunch at 11. Everyone is invited. You can Shape our Future – the 2020 Census starts HERE in Warm Springs this coming Thursday!