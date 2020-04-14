Calendar for Wed., Apr. 15, 2020

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. On the menu today is: Zucchini Lasagna with asparagus.

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public thru April 24th. Tribal Council decided to extend the closure an additional 2 weeks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tribal Buildings are closed including Admin. BIA offices are closed as well.

For information about who you can contact for different departments visit the Tribal Website at warm springs dash n s n dot g o v. Click on GOVERNMENT NEWS AND UPDATES (https://www.warmsprings-nsn.gov/2020/03/covid-19-updates/)

For any Tribal Members who recently got their minors trust letter – please remember to get your letter notarized before turning it in to Vital Stats. They are able to set up appointments to do the notarizing. You can call 541-553-3232 from 8am – 4pm Monday thru Friday or else email michele dot stacona at WS Tribes dot org to schedule an appointment.

Tribal Social Services – is open 8am to noon, Monday thru Friday. For Commodities, you need to call for an appointment at 541-553-3579.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is closed to the public. If you have an emergency need – contact Warm Springs PD Dispatch.

Warm Springs Telecom is offering free wi-fi for students and others at the Agency & Simnasho Longhouses, plus the Sidwalter & Seekseequa Fire Halls.

Warm Springs Sanitation reports that all trash pick-up routes are on schedule. They do start early in the morning so residents are reminded to place your tote at the road the night before your scheduled pick up.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise will have their drive through window and ATM area open weekdays from 10am until 2pm for the rest of this month. During that time the drive through window will be open and they willl take payments and cash checks. Only emergency loan requests are being taken at this time.

DHS Staff will be available in Warm Springs today and Thursday in the afternoon from 1-4pm at the Youth Center – that’s the old Elementary Gym Building. They will be available to help with TANF and SNAP benefits. No Appointments are necessary. If you have questions or need further information, call Madras DHS 541-475-6131.

Anyone who has material you can donate for the effort to sew face masks are asked to drop it off at the Warm Springs Youth Center in the old Elementary Gym building this afternoon or Thursday afternoon this week. Material can also be donated at the Emergency Management Office in the modular next to the old Elementary Library.

Distance Learning has begun this week in the Jefferson County 509J school district. The best way to learn more and pick up paper packets is to take your youth to one of the 509J free meal sites today. In addition to the paper packets – learning materials are also available online at jcsd.k12.or.us.

The 509J meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast and lunch available together.

Kids can pick up meals weekdays between 9:30 and 10:30 in Madras at the High School or at Bridges. Also at Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Again – that’s 9:30 – 10:30. Additional sites in Madras are by St Patrick’s Catholic Church – at 9:30, at Tops Trailer Park – at 10:15, and in the 97-Mart parking lot – at 10:45.

Additional Warm Springs sites and times are:

West Hills & Upper Dry Creek – at 9:30

Tenino Apartments & Sunnyside – at 10

The Trailer Court and Wolfe Point at – 10:30

Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets – at 11

The Seekseequa Fire Hall – at 11:15

The Simnasho Longhouse at 11:40

And the Sidwalter Fire Hall at 12:25

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services each weekday 8:30am until noon and afternoons 1 til 4. There are no morning hours on Wednesdays. The I.H.S. Clinic is offering telemedicine as well as clinic appointments with all providers. Services continue to be provided for family planning, well child and immunizations.

Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you come to the clinic so it can be determined how to best meet your healthcare needs.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms (a cough, fever and shortness of breath) – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015

Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.