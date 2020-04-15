KWSO News for 4/15/20

For Folks who filed their income taxes and got a refund via a direct deposit into their bank account – you might want to check your balance today morning as the CARES act payment likely has come to you. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or the CARES Act is a bill addressing the economic impacts of, and otherwise responds to, the COVID-19 outbreak. The bill authorizes emergency loans to businesses and also funding for Tribes. Additionally the CARES act provides funding for $1,200 tax rebates to individuals with additional $500 payments per qualifying child. This is for anyone whose income is less than $75,000 or $150,000 for couples who file their taxes jointly. Millions of Americans will receive their payments via direct deposit this week. Economic Impact Payments will also be made to individuals who receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits. For anyone with a gross income that did not exceed $12,200 OR $24,400 for married couples for 2019 or anyone not required to file a federal income tax return for 2019, you can provide the necessary information to the IRS online (https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here). You will need to include your name, social security number, address and bank account info if you have one.

The IRS urges taxpayers to be on the lookout for scam artists trying to use the COVID-19 economic impact payments as cover for schemes to steal personal information and money. Remember, the IRS will not call , text you, email you or contact you on social media asking for personal or bank account information Also, watch out for emails with attachments or links claiming to have special information about economic impact payments or refunds. For security reasons, the IRS plans to mail a letter about the economic impact payment to the taxpayer’s last known address within 15 days after the payment is paid. The letter will provide information on how the payment was made and how to report any failure to receive the payment. If a taxpayer is unsure they’re receiving a legitimate letter, the IRS urges taxpayers to visit their website first to protect against scam artists.

Millions of Americans will be receiving Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Government. Here are some tips to consider from Northwest Credit Union Association. When your payment comes – Focus on the things that keep a roof over your head, feed the family, and keep the utilities and Internet on. Try to save a little. Putting away $100 to $200 now will help you when bills come due later in the month or in the coming months. Don’t hoard cash. Your money is safer on deposit in your credit union or bank account than in your pocket. Cash that is lost or stolen it can’t be replaced. The scammers know millions of Americans are getting stimulus checks. Be on guard for suspicious emails, texts or phone calls asking for your personal information. Consider supporting local restaurants offering takeout food. Use a little bit of your stimulus check to pick up dinner for the family or get a gift certificate for when restaurants offer dining again.

A flattening of the number of coronavirus cases in Oregon should persist until at least mid-May if stay-at-home orders are followed. But top officials say modeling beyond then is uncertain and it’s too soon to tell when the restrictions can be relaxed. Gov. Kate Brown said the state will be strapped for money because of the massive numbers of layoffs and furloughs the stay-home order has caused. She said she is focused on keeping people in their homes through paying rent and mortgage, ensuring that people get adequate food and have access to health care.

Currently there are zero cases of Corona Virus in Warm Springs. 22 individuals in Warm Springs have been tested with 17 of those tests returning as negative and 5 test pending results. For Jefferson County – that’s Madras, Crooked River Ranch, & Warm Springs there is now 1 Positive case and 105 Negative test results. Statewide there have been 1,633 Positive test results, more than 30 thousand negative tests. 55 Oregonians 30,730 Negative 55 Deaths

Warm Springs Community Health challenged the community to donate 200 facemasks for local Elders this past weekend and they met their challenge on Monday. Facemasks are being distributed with senior meals – that are being offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11am until 1pm. Community Health said they would like to keep the donations coming in for other community members and still have their facemask collection box out at the Health & Wellness Center.

Material is being collected as well, so volunteers can make more facemasks. You can donate material at the Emergency Management Office – that is in the modular next to the old Elementary School Library.