COVID-19 Update for 4/21/20 8pm (updated)

This evening at about 6:30 a second positive test result for COVID-19 was received for Warm Springs. So there are now 2 confirmed positive cases of Corona Virus in Warm Springs. 38 individuals in all have been tested. 2 tests results are still pending.

Warm Springs Community Health is asking anyone who attended the Celilo Salmon Feast on April 12th to please call them at 541-553-2460. Or you can call the COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

With positive cases now in our community – testing will continue and contact tracing will be done to help prevent further spread or the virus. Everyone is urged to continue to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing and routine disinfecting. Those are all things we each have control over.

Things everyone should be doing is to:

Stay home as much as possible (kids, too).

Wash hands frequently

Disinfect surfaces routinely

Stay at least 6 feet away from others any time you are out

Go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work.

Wear a face mask – even a homemade cloth mask – when in public

Exercise Outside but stay 6 feet apart from others.

Use phone and video to connect with people instead of in person

DO NOT – Gather in groups

Gather in groups DO NOT – Get together with friends

Get together with friends DO NOT – Have play dates for kids

– Have play dates for kids And DO NOT – Make unnecessary trips

As of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday April 21st, 2020, there have been 41,128 COVID-19 tests administered with 2,002 returning as Positive and 78 deaths in Oregon due to the Coronavirus.

COVID-19 symptoms are: a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

Know How it Spreads

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person. Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.



Everyone Should

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home. Stay home . Stay home. If you think we aren’t talking about you, we are talking about you, stay home.

Put distance between yourself and other people.

Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus.

Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of

getting very sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.

You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.

Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected. Do NOT use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker. Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.



Cover coughs and sneezes

If you are in a private setting and do not have on your cloth face covering, remember to always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Throw used tissues in the trash.

Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Clean and disinfect

Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

If surfaces are dirty, clean them. Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Then, use a household disinfectant.