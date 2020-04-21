Calendar for Wed. Apr. 22, 2020

The easiest way to complete the 2020 Census during the Covid-19 pandemic is to do it online at https://my2020census.gov/login If you don’t have the ability to do the census online – you can do the questionnaire by phone. Call 844-330-2020. Whether you do the 2020 census online or by phone – the Warm Springs Community Count Committee asks that you take time to do your census today, if you haven’t already done so.

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at https://wsnews.org/

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. On the menu today: Salisbury Steaks with mashed potatoes.

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public thru May 8th . Tribal Council decided to extend the closure an additional 2 weeks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tribal Buildings are closed including Admin.

BIA offices are closed to the public as well. If you would like to apply for GA, call Angela at 541-553-2406 to request an application that you will get in the mail. You will need to fill it out and return it. If approved it takes at least 2 weeks for a check to be sent out.

For information about who you can contact for different departments visit the Tribal Website at https://www.warmsprings-nsn.gov/2020/03/covid-19-updates/ Click on GOVERNMENT NEWS AND UPDATES

Tribal Social Services – is open 8am to noon, Monday thru Friday. For Commodities, you need to call for an appointment at 541-553-3579.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is closed to the public. If you have an emergency need – contact Warm Springs PD Dispatch.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive through window and ATM area open weekdays from 10am until 2pm. During that time the drive through window will be open and they willl take payments and cash checks. At this time – only emergency loan requests are being taken.

Distance Learning Materials are available online at jcsd.k12.or.us with paper packets being distributed at the free youth meal sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Kindergarten Registration Packets will also be available at meal sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Kids who will be 5 on or before September 1st can attend Kindergarten in the Fall at the Warm Springs K8.

There is a free online digital learning resource for use at home for children ages 3-5. In Support of children, parents and educators across the nation who are learning at home due to COVID-19, Frog Street for Young Learners is something you can sign up for. Learn more at parents.frogstreet.com

Neighbor Impact will be receiving funds specifically for renters who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic either from job loss or reduction in hours. If you need this assistance – go to the Neighbor Impact website to learn more. (https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/get-housed/rent-assistance-programs/)