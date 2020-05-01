Calendar for Sat., May 2, 2020

Our Shout Out today is for everyone who has been kind and encouraging during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you for being positive, offering good words, and for your helpful gestures. Now more than ever we appreciate people like you. Thanks for making a difference!

Face coverings are now being required for shoppers at Warm Springs Market, the Shell Station on Highway 26, the Rainbow Market & Three Warriors Market in Simnasho.

Three Warriors has announced new hours – 9am until 1pm Monday thru Saturday and they will be closed on Sundays.

A National Day of Prayer is taking place on May 7th this year. Locally – everyone is asked to pray at home with a focus on prayers for Warm Springs Leaders and Families.

Most eligible taxpayers don’t need to take any action to receive an Economic Impact Payment from the federal government. However if you haven’t filed a tax return for either 2018 or 2019 – you should complete a 2019 return to get the $1200 payment (if you made less than $75,000) Taxpayers should file electronically and include direct deposit banking information. Others who don’t normally file—including those with low income or no income—should visit IRS dot gov to learn about how to sign up for your payment (https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments)

Warm Springs PD reminds everyone that the Tribes have closed all campgrounds, parks, and lakes located within the boundaries of the Reservation. While some access is available to Tribal Members, access to these areas is prohibited to non-Tribal members and the closures will be strictly enforced. Many of the access roads throughout the reservation are closed to non residents. Warm Springs Police have increased patrols and have noticed an increase in speeding. Please stay safe while driving and obey posted speed limits and get to where you are going safely.

The CDC has added more symptoms for COVID-19, to include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness.

If you have those symptoms you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

To protect yourself and your family make sure everyone is: washing hands frequently and covering sneezes or coughs with a tissue. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces and practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people. Remember to wear a face covering when in public. Stay home to avoid others. And if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home