KWSO News COVID-19 Update 5/1/20 6pm

According to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs there remains 10 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation, as of 4:30pm today (5/1/2020). The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center has sent in or tested 191 test samples, with 167 Negative test results and 14 results pending.

Face coverings are now being required for riders on Cascade East Transit Buses and for shoppers at Warm Springs Market, the Shell Station, the Rainbow Market and Three Warriors Market in Simnasho.

Three Warriors has new hours – Monday thru Saturday 9am – 1pm, Closed on Sundays.

KWSO assisted the Community Health Programs with the distribution of several hundred masks today at the Warm Springs Community Center. Additional distributions will be announced – so stay tuned, stay home, and stay safe!