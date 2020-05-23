Calendar for Sun., May 24, 2020

The Schoolie water system is down. Drinking water is available at the S-300 road and Highway 3. There is a pump on the containers and residents will need to bring their own containers. Schoolie residences that are affected are from the Simnasho cemetery to the top of the grade above the fish hatchery.

With the 3 day memorial weekend here and an increased in visitors and locals getting out to enjoy the warmer weather and phase 1 re-openings, the Warm Springs COVID-19 response team advices everyone to continue to be cautious as corona virus is still active.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

practice social distancing by staying home or staying at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups

use phone and video to connect with people instead of in person meet ups

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness. If you have symptoms you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

The COVID-19 pandemic is posing challenges for us all – and can be adding additional stress top our daily lives. If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – call for help. Locally – Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services has a 24 hour hotline at541-553-2293. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger – call 911

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is offering grants for Native owned small business owners who are experiencing hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Relief Business Grant is made possible by the Oregon Community Fund with grants up to $1000 available to help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on business. Funds can be used to pay employee salaries and or benefits, to cover rent or utilities, to purchase good or to upgrade business to deliver goods or services with stat recommended guidelines. Applications are open until June 1st.

Just a reminder that Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days and all associated activities are cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A free introductory series of classes is being offered for those interested in Warm Springs – via Zoom for Construction Trades. There will be 4 – 8 hour classes that will lead to hands on training at the North West College of Construction in Portland this summer. To sign up text Melinda Poitra at 541-460-1245 or email her at melinda.poitra@wstribes.org.

2020 Census Enumerators are again dropping off Census Questionnaires and information at Warm Springs Homes. Every household needs to participate in the Census. You can complete the paper form that gets dropped off and return it by mail or you can complete the 2020 Census online at MY 2020 Census DOT GOV (https://my2020census.gov/login).