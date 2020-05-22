Calendar for Sat., May 23, 2020

The Schoolie water system is down due to failed pumps at the booster station. The Water & Wastewater department is bringing in an electrician to assess the situation and determine what repairs are needed. Until repairs are made the Schoolie system will not have water. There are large containers of drinking water placed at the S-300 road and Highway 3. There is a pump on the containers and residents will need to bring their own containers. Schoolie residences that are affected are from the Simnasho cemetery to the top of the grade above the fish hatchery.

2020 Census Enumerators are again dropping off Census Questionnaires and information at Warm Springs Homes. Every household needs to participate in the Census. If you haven’t already participated in the census, please complete the paper form that gets dropped off and return it by mail or you can complete the 2020 Census ONLINE

31 of Oregon’s 36 counties including Jefferson, Crook, Deschutes and Wasco counties have begun phase 1 of reopening allowing restaurants, bars, hair salons and many other businesses to return to modified operations. Phase one restrictions include 6 feet social distancing, limiting numbers of people and staff following protocols including disinfecting, hand washing and wearing face masks. In Warm Springs, Tribal Operations will remain closed to the public until at least June 1st. Everyone is encouraged to still stay home, and follow precautions to protect from the spread of COVID-19.

With it being Memorial Day Weekend – we are encouraging everyone to stay as close to home as possible, and distanced from those traveling through or visiting our area for the holiday weekend. To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

practice social distancing by staying home or staying at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups

use phone and video to connect with people instead of in person meet ups

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness. If you have symptoms you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Madras High School is working on the logistics of a modified graduation ceremony for the Madras and Bridges High School seniors scheduled for Saturday, June 13th at Madras High School. The ceremony will tentatively begin at 9 a.m. and is planned to take most of the day with social distancing requirements in place. Gradates and their families need to prepare for limited participation as a result of the COVID-19 and current social distancing requirements. More details will be available soon.

The Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians Economic Development Corporation is still accepting applications for their Covid Response Emergency Forgivable Loans to support small, Native-owned businesses operating in Oregon. To date, the Committee has approved $23,000 in loans to small businesses. Applications are due by June 1st.