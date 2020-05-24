Calendar for Mon., May 25, 2020

Today is the Memorial Day Holiday so there will be no senior lunch services today and the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center will be closed. Warm Springs Tribal Offices are closed to the public until June 1st.

On Memorial Day we honor the men and women who have died while serving in the military.

Warm Springs PD reminds everyone that the Tribes have closed all campgrounds, parks, and lakes located within the boundaries of the Reservation. While some access is available to Tribal Members, access to these areas is prohibited to non-Tribal members and the closures will be strictly enforced. Many of the access roads throughout the reservation are closed to non residents. Warm Springs Police have increased patrols and they have notice an increase in speeding. Please stay safe while driving and obey posted speed limits and get to where you are going safely.

The CARES act authorized a payment to most individuals in the United States. You can learn more about your payment online the IRS website including instruction for non-tax filers about how to sign up.

OPB offers free digital TV channels in Warm Springs. Channels 3.1, 3.2 & 3.3 are available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is looking for input on priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO dot ORG.

KWSO’s Facebook page has joined both the Quarantine Dance Specials 2020 group and the Social Distance Powwow group. We encourage our local community to participate in either or both of those groups. If you do upload a video – please let us know – so we can share it as well.

Madras High School is working on the logistics of a modified graduation ceremony for the Madras and Bridges High School seniors scheduled for Saturday, June 13th at Madras High School. Stay tuned for details.

The Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians Economic Development Corporation is still accepting applications for their Covid Response Emergency Forgivable Loans to support small, Native-owned businesses operating in Oregon. To date, the Committee has approved $23,000 in loans to small businesses. Applications are due by June 1st.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team if offering grants for Native owned small business owners who are experiencing hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Relief Business Grant is made possible by the Oregon Community Fund with grants up to $1000 available to help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on business. Funds can be used to pay employee salaries and or benefits, to cover rent or utilities, to purchase good or to upgrade business to deliver goods or services with stat recommended guidelines. Applications are open until June 1st.

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives .

2020 Census Enumerators are out dropping off of Census Questionnaires at houses in Warm Springs. The Warm Springs community has historically been undercounted by the Census. Whether you do the 2020 census online, by phone or by mail – let’s make sure everyone gets counted Warm Springs!