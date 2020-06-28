KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 29, 2020

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Agency Water System due to a new break in the water main near Shitike Creek. In order to maintain needed water levels in reservoir tanks it is imperative that all users conserve water immediately.

The Boil Water notice means you need to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for three minutes, and cool before using for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. OR USE BOTTLED WATER.

Drinking water distribution for Agency Water System areas, is open 10am – 4pm today at the old Warm Springs Elementary Library.

Warm Springs ECE will remain closed this week due to the boil water notice.

This Agency Water System serves:: Campus, Greeley Heights, Elliot Heights, the Trail Court, Senior Housing, Tenino Apartments, Tenino Valley, West Hills, Miller Heights, The Highway 26 Corridor (including: Indian Head Casino, Composite Products, the Museum at Warm Springs and Eagle Crossing), also Upper Dry Creek, the Industrial Park, Sunnyside, Wolfe Point and Kah-Nee-Ta.

The theme of the Jefferson County Library Summer Reading Program this year is “Imagine Your Story!” On Monday, Summer Reading Program kids are distributed at the 509-J Free Meal Sites. The kits will contain a book or craft kits. Learn more ONLINE at JCLD dot ORG

The 509J school district Emergency Closure Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Ground Beef and Onions. Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

Tribal Employees are working however there remains limited access to most Tribal offices due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Please call ahead if you have business to do – to make an appointment. Facemasks and temperature checks are required at all Tribal Offices.

The Branch of Natural Resources reminds the community that they require appointments for any and all business that needs to be conducted. You can call 541-553-8200 to set up an appointment. All precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are in place including the use of a face covering when at Natural Resources.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services. Please make sure your household is COUNTED.

Warm Springs Managed Care is open for services to the community with referrals being processed for all priorities. Although their office is not accessible to the community at this time – bills can be dropped off at the front gate for Managed Care. If you have any questions or concerns call (541) 553-4949 or email managedcare@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is offering Student Summer Work to high school students and college students, Students must be age 14 at day of application up to age 24. You can learn more by calling 541-553-3324 or visit the Spilyay Tymoo Website at WS News dot org for additional details.

Warm Springs Holistic Health reminds community members that Walking is a simple form of exercise that is linked to several health benefits. Individuals who exercise for an average of 15 minutes per day have been shown to have a 3 year longer life expectancy than those who did not.

To vote in the November 3rd General Election in Oregon – you must be registered to vote by October 13th. To register you can visit KWSO dot org and click on the voter registration link (https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/register.do?lang=eng&source=SOS)

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds Tribal Members that the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship requirements and applications is this Wednesday, July 1st. If you have questions or need assistance you can contact Carroll Dick by email at carroll.dick@wstribes.org. When the Higher Education office reopens on June 8th you can also call her at 541-553-3311. More information and the scholarship application is available online at the Spilyay Tymoo Website at W S News dot org.