KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 28, 2020

The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

The Jefferson County 509-J school district is seeking input from families, students and staff about how to plan school this fall with new guidance from the state. They need feedback on how to design an on-site model for school… a Hybrid of some time at school and some time with distance learning… and school via Distance Learning. This is an online survey. Find the link on today’s Community Calendar (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScSmw-6OubfsWF72M5DaKKKMXDdhY2YgMFW3rBzkYzvUoZ60Q/viewform)

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

At the Health & Wellness Center Warm Springs WIC staff are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays otherwise they are working

The Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System. There are multiple issues that need attention. A water main break near Shitike Creek will take time to repair. Everyone in the Agency System needs to boil water for drinking or making food or else use bottled water. Everyone in the community needs to limit water use to essential activities like boiling for use and flushing toilets. PLEASE – do not water the lawn, wash your car or fill up a pool.

Drinking water distribution is Monday thru Friday10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. . Each individual will receive ONE gallon of water. Exchanges for 5 gallon water jugs are allowed. The Emergency water distribution will no longer refill water jugs or gallons due to Covid19 to limit contact. Showers are available at the old school 6am – 9pm.

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public through at least August 4th to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Essential ESSENTIAL SERVICES continue with others asked to stay at home to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Tribal Court is closed.

Indian Head Casino remains closed.

The Warm Springs cooling shelter is closed during the Tribal shutdown.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed with a tentative reopening date of August 4 th .

. The Victim Impact Panel scheduled for this evening has been cancelled.

The Jefferson County Library’s Summer Reading Program theme this year is “Imagine Your Story” and let your imagination soar! Reading is a great summer pastime and if you keep track of the books you read – you qualify for prizes. Turn in your Reading Logs for the Grand Prize Drawings by August 28th.

Neighbor Impact is offering rent relief programs funded by CARES funding to rental assistance, housing stabilization and mortgage assistance. If you have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and are unable to pay your rent you may qualify for assistance if you live in Crook, Deschutes or Jefferson County or on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation. Check your eligibility online at Neighbor Impact’s Rent Relief page on their website at neighbor impact dot org. https://www.neighborimpact.org/covid-rent-relief/