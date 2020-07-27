KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/27/20

Today’s Covid-19 Community Report from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reports 13 more cases of Covid-19 since last Friday afternoon. There have been a total of 165 cases on the reservation since testing began. 109 people have recovered.

There have been 1851 tests done at the Health and Wellness Center with 35 test results pending. 16 hospitalizations have been due to Covid-19 with 6 individuals having been discharged. There has been 1 death.

Test kit inventory at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center includes: 201 State kits (results from the State Lab take 24-48 hours) and there are 454 ABBOTT (Rapid) test kits (the maximum daily capacity for processing the Rapid tests in Warm Springs is 20-22)

—

To slow the spread of Covid-19 EVERYONE needs to confine themselves to their household as much as possible. If you do need to go to the store or to work, you MUST take PRECAUTIONS. Mask Up, Keep Your Distance, Wash Your Hands, Disinfect Surfaces, Avoid Large Groups. All these actions will make a difference if everyone takes these steps.

—

The Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths today in their early morning COVID-19 report. There were 340 new confirmed and presumptive cases of Covid-19 bringing the state total to 17,088. Oregon has had 289 deaths attributed to Covid-19.

