KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/24/20

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported 5 more cases of Covid-19 this afternoon. There have been a total of 152 cases on the reservation since testing began. 92 people have recovered.

There have been 1798 tests done at the Health and Wellness Center with 72 test results pending. 15 hospitalizations have been due to Covid-19 with 6 individuals having been discharged.

Warm Springs suffered a death due to Covid-19 this week with the loss of Shirley Stahi Heath. In today’s CTWS COVID-19 UPDATE she is remembered as “a beloved mother, grandmother and adviser to her husband, Chief Delvis Heath. Her youth was spent in Celilo Village and moved to Warm Springs reservation after marrying. The Warm Springs community was blessed with her care and love…”

COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon as of early today, raising the state’s death toll to 282. The Oregon Health Authority reported 396 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 22 cases in Jefferson County. Today’s state total for Covid-19 cases is 16,104.

